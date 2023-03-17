The vagus nerve is part of the calming part of the autonomic nervous system. It can be stimulated with various methods and thereby alleviate a number of diseases.

The autonomic nervous system controls physiological functions that are largely not subject to our voluntary control. It regulates the activity of internal organs such as the digestive tract, heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and sexual functions. The vagus nerve is part of the parasympathetic nervous system, originating in the brainstem and branching out into the neck, thoracic and abdominal cavity. It is the tenth of the 12 cranial nerves.

The vagus nerve not only sends stimuli to the organs, but also receives their signals, which the brain needs to regulate physiological processes. The location of the cranial nerve in the parasympathetic nervous system characterizes it as a “calming” component of the nervous system. The vagus nerve is involved when the heart rate and blood pressure drop. The nerve is also part of the gut-brain axis and even bacteria in the gut flora can affect it.

The antagonist of the parasympathetic nervous system is the sympathetic nervous system. It contains strands that only branch off from the spinal cord and have an activating effect on most organ functions. If, for example, a dangerous situation arises, the sympathetic nervous system is alarmed. But the parasympathetic can “switch off” the alarm mode again. This can go so far that we “play dead” by “freezing” in shock.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

A high vagus tone can prevent diseases

The doctor calls the activity of the vagus nerve the “vagus tone”. When it’s high, the “calming” effects of the nerve are working well. The neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine move at higher levels. Then we feel good and balanced, but not only that: the high vagal tone can prevent heart disease and suppresses inflammation.

A low vagal tone, on the other hand, is typical of a large number of diseases. These include fatigue syndrome, depression, gastric hyperacidity, anxiety disorders and chronic inflammation.

The high vagus tone can be estimated using the heart rate variability (HRV). The value indicates how much the interval between two heartbeats varies and how high the pulse fluctuations are. A high HRV is a sign of stress phases that are occurring, but also of a well-developed ability of the autonomic nervous system to shut down again.

How can the vagus nerve be stimulated?

Stimulating the vagus nerve can reduce increased vagus tone to a tolerable level. In medical practice, electrical stimulation is particularly widespread, which is used, for example, in the case of depression when the disease does not respond to other methods. It can also reduce the frequency of epileptic seizures.

The technology is similar to a pacemaker. An implanted electrode stimulates the vagus nerve every half minute or a few minutes with a weak current. A battery-operated device sends the impulses. The procedure can also be carried out without an operation, in which case the patient can administer the electrical stimuli himself. The starting point is the left side of the neck because the left vagus branch is stimulated.

There are also a number of other methods, most of which come from the field of naturopathy. There are also very simple tricks that are based on everyday experience.

Take short breaks more often – and take a deep breath!

A break from work every 1½ hours can stimulate the vagus nerve. A tip for this is to close your eyes for two or three minutes. This is also a good opportunity for a breathing exercise, which also stimulates the nerves. Deep abdominal breathing using the diaphragm and exhaling as fully as possible is recommended. Instead of the average 15 breaths per minute, only about 6 should be taken.

Deep abdominal breathing is best practiced while lying down. One hand puts your hand on your stomach, the other on your breastbone, which should not rise and fall as much as possible. Another breathing exercise is the vagus meditation according to Prof. Schnack. There should be resistance when exhaling, in that the larynx is set in vibration by low humming. Think of the “Omm” produced in yoga and meditation. These two relaxation exercises are also excellent vagus stimulators, as is tai chi. Basically, all types of meditation make sense, ideally as part of neurofeedback therapy.

If there is no time for these methods in everyday life, simple humming or occasional gargling can also help.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

Exercises for in between

Triggering the gag reflex is certainly not for everyone. Anyone who has no problem touching the back of the palate with the toothbrush can stimulate the vagus nerve directly.

A more comfortable technique is to press the curled tongue against the roof of your mouth. Or you press your index finger on the tip of your nose, look intently at your nose and move your hand away. This way you see the hand twice.

You look at a very bright background with your eyes closed. This creates visual color effects and dancing black dots.

Exercise and cold showers stimulate the vagus nerve

Cold showers stimulate the vagus nerve, especially when the cold is on the throat and neck. Sport also raises the vagus tone, but only moderate training should be practiced. Excessive exercise does the opposite because the body registers it as stress.

Massages for a high vagal tone

Foot reflexology and massage near the carotid artery increase vagal tone. The effect has been proven for epilepsy, for example. The frequency of seizures can thus be reduced.

Acupuncture can trigger the vagus nerve

Ear acupuncture is now widespread and many naturopaths have mastered it. Among other things, the technique has a reputation for having a calming effect. A stimulation of the vagus nerve can also be achieved with it.

Vital substances and probiotics

Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can lower heart rate and HRV. Most likely, the healthy fats stimulate the vagus nerve. A diet with lots of seafood such as salmon and krill oil as well as linseed oil and hemp oil is therefore sensible.

It is known from animal experiments that zinc stimulates the vagus nerve. Before you resort to dietary supplements, the trace element can be absorbed through a targeted diet. That means: you eat meat from pasture-raised cattle, pumpkin seeds, spinach, mushrooms, walnuts and cashew nuts.

The influence of the intestinal flora via the gut-brain axis on the vagus nerve can be utilized by taking probiotics. The germs Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium longum in particular should be included.

Intermittent fasting for vagal tone

The positive effects of intermittent fasting are well known. The associated low calorie intake increases HRV, studies have shown. Accordingly, it can also be expected that the vagal tone will increase.

Against which complaints is vagus stimulation recommended?

The influence on the autonomic nervous system can be seen as an accompanying measure in numerous diseases. These diseases include:

brain injuries

Mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders

Eating and Obsessive Compulsive Disorders

addictions

Personality disorders such as borderline syndrome

autism

migraine

Alzheimer’s disease

Multiple Sclerosis

memory problems

Fatigue Syndrome

Tinnitus

Fibromyalgia

By the way: Good and cultivated social relationships also stimulate the vagus nerve. And laughter can drive away stress hormones and increase HRV. Studies have shown that.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

Featured image: 123rf.com – ian allenden