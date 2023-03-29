Berlin – The “OTC data 2023” of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) show: For the first time since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the market for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs is recovering. It is at a pre-corona level. Although the influence of the corona pandemic on the self-medication market has subsided, OTC manufacturers are also being affected by rising production costs in the overall market. These and other findings emerge from the new edition “OTC Data 2023” of the BPI.

The overall picture shows that both on-site pharmacies and the mail-order business in Germany are recording significant sales and revenue growth (see charts below): “Sales and revenue growth in the OTC market reached its peak in the fourth quarter of 2022. Waves of infection in the year , especially the flu epidemic in December, led to an unusually high demand for OTC medicines. Looking at the market on a monthly basis makes this connection clear. The strongest drivers for the market upswing were above all cold medicines,” explains BPI General Manager Dr. Kai Joachimsen.

Even in times of crisis, this shows that non-prescription medicines are an integral part of healthcare. “Of the almost 1.8 billion packs dispensed in 2022, more than every second drug did not require a prescription. This once again underlines the importance of OTC medicines – they are the second mainstay of the supply of medicines,” stresses Joachimsen.

However, as the pandemic subsided, the next crisis hit the market with the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and inflation-related price explosions. Above all, high prices for energy, raw materials and preliminary products had a noticeable negative impact on pharmaceutical companies. “The pharmaceutical industry experienced a cost boom in the past year. The producer prices of commercial products rose on average by 32.9 percent compared to the previous year. It is not yet clear to what extent the cost increases will change the self-medication market in the long term,” says Joachimsen.

