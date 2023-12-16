Self-Scheduling Mammogram Appointments Boost Screening Rates, Study Finds

Self-Scheduling Boosts Mammogram Rates for Women

A new study has found that allowing women to schedule their own mammogram appointments significantly increases their likelihood of following through with screening. Lead researcher Kimberly Waddell, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania, explained that self-scheduling simplifies the path to getting a mammogram, eliminating the need for patients to make phone calls and wait on hold to find an appointment that fits their schedule.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, analyzed data from 2016 to 2019 when the University of Pennsylvania Health System implemented a new system that allowed women to schedule their own mammograms through their online patient portals. The old system required patients to make calls during regular business hours and did not provide reminders.

The implementation of self-scheduling functionality, as part of a concept in behavioral science called “nudge,” resulted in a significant increase in completed mammograms, according to the findings. Completed mammograms more than doubled overall during the study period, with self-scheduling directly associated with about 13 percentage points of that increase in screening. This means that about 4,500 more patients completed their mammogram assessments out of the 35,000 patient visits analyzed.

Dr. Shivan Mehta, the study’s senior author, emphasized the importance of removing barriers in encouraging preventive health screenings. The researchers are now planning further studies and clinical trials to improve mammography performance, including using targeted nudges to both patients and doctors to increase screening rates.

The findings have important implications for improving access to mammograms and early detection of breast cancer. As the researchers noted, simple, inexpensive changes such as self-scheduling can have a significant impact on preventive health screenings and contribute to better patient outcomes.