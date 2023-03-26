Why self-tanners don’t work for everyone For about 10 to 15 percent of people, self-tanners don’t work. The reason: They do not react to the active ingredient DHA. Dermatologists suspect that some women and men do not produce enough of the crucial proteins for the tanning reaction with DHA. So the skin stays white. However, the manufacturers rarely indicate this on the products.





Old self-tanners could be harmful The EU’s Scientific Committee for Consumer Safety considers DHA to be safe at the permitted concentration. But: If self-tanner is stored incorrectly for too long, the DHA it contains can possibly split off formaldehyde – this is considered to be probably carcinogenic. Tipp: Store self-tanner in a dark, dry, cool place. Use it up quickly. Discard the product when it has passed its best before date or if it smells bad.

Apply self-tanner correctly Prepare. In order for the skin to tan as evenly as possible, it should be as smooth as possible. Therefore, it is best to remove body hair from all desired areas the day before and carefully cleanse the skin on the day of application and prepare it with a thorough peeling. Otherwise residues of fat and dead skin can lead to blotchy tans. Some self-tanners are applied directly to the skin, concentrates have to be mixed with a face cream beforehand, for example. Self-tanning creams are preferable for dry skin. Oil-free self-tanning lotions or gels are recommended for oily skin. lotion. Self-tanner should be applied evenly to dry skin. Apply cream sparingly. On the face, blur the transition from chin to neck well. Do not apply lotion to the eyebrows or the hairline – self-tanner can collect there between the hair and darken the skin. Those who do not use disposable gloves should wash their hands thoroughly with soap after application. let it move in. Before putting on, allow the product to penetrate the skin well, otherwise stains may form on clothing. Since the tanning reaction takes time, you should avoid showering and sweating activities for several hours after application.

Remove self-tanner: With scrub or lemon juice If the skin looks blotchy or streaky after use, a Peeling help correct imperfections. It is best to soften the skin with a warm bath beforehand. Also lemon juice is worth a try: either put lemon juice on a washcloth and rub it into the skin or rub a sliced ​​lemon over the skin. Then rinse off with water and apply body lotion.