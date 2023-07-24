Self-tanning, the Italians abuse it but is it bad for the skin? What is the truth

Self-tanner helps give skin a darker glow, but can it be harmful to our health?

Self-tanning creams are one of the most loved choices by Italians to color the skin without long exposure to the sun. The desire to be tanned leads millions of Italians to submit to the ultraviolet rays of the lamps. However, everyone’s favorite option is to buy self-tanner and go out in the sun.

Self-tanning: is it bad for your health? The truth – tantasalute.it

Many creams contain dyes which, however, go away quickly with water. Others have the diidrossiacetone, a substance which – interacting with the proteins present in the skin – gives a tanned effect. However, care must be taken to spread them well: the difficulty of applying the product uniformly and the different absorption could create an unpleasant blotchy effect.

Self-tanner alert: what to know before using it. It is bad for health?

The self-tanner gives the skin the characteristic tan colour. It is also an excellent alternative to exposure to ultraviolet rays from tanning lamps. However, you are not immune to health risks. Although over the years experts have eliminated substances harmful to health from creams and the FDA (American Food and Drug Administration) has approved the dihydroxyacetone contained in them, there is still some skepticism about it. There are no known side effects in the short or long term, but care must be taken in their use because they do not protect against sun damage.

Self-tanner: how to use it and when are there any risks? -tantasalute.it

Dermatologist Mariuccia Bucci tells Elle that i Self-tanning products don’t hurt because they contain molecules that are essentially harmless to skin health. Certainly, for those with intolerant skin or skin prone to dermatitis, problems of intolerance could arise, as they are chemical preparations. In these cases it is necessary to have the same attention that is reserved for the choice of cosmetics in general.

Experts advise against using creams if you already have skin spots (solar lentigo) because the dye inside the self-tanners would make them even more evident. In these cases, if you don’t want to give up the self-tanner, after applying it, you could remove the product from the individual lentigos with a cotton swab. In general, doctors reiterate that a long exposure to the sun harms our health and the self-tanner does not make us immune from the risks associated with it. It is therefore necessary to adopt all the prevention tools in order to avoid scalds or burns.

So the self-tanning creams they do not pose a health risk but their use does not exempt from attention to sun filter. In fact, we must bear in mind that, if a tan is good for our bones and our mood, it is not the same thing for our skin which, however, could be subject to significant damage. A long exposure to the sun not only damages cells of the skin and accelerates the signs of aging but exposes to much more serious risks of diseases such as melanoma.

