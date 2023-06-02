Selfie in the sun without protection? Watch out for the eyes

Like the skin, the eyes also need protection when we go to the beach. in addition toprolonged exposure to UV rayssand and altitude, even spending too many hours in front of the smartphone can cause us to run into annoying disturbances. To save the summer and avoid long-term problems ai vision damageHere’s everything you need to know.

Selfies on the beach: what are the risks

Every day in the world they are taken 93 million selfies. An even stronger temptation at the sea, thanks to the light, the drinks and the colorful swimsuits which, however, can have bad consequences. Staring directly at the sun, even for a few seconds, in search of the perfect shot, can create a photothermal damage to the retinaeven irreparably.

Even in the mountains you have to be careful of the view

And the problem also applies to those who go to the mountains: UV radiation increases by 10% for every 1,000 meters of altitude due to the decrease in atmospheric absorption. So the eyes, if prevention and protection measures are not taken, can be irreversibly affected, which must be taken very seriously.

Under the umbrella with technology? Yes, but anti-glare

Damage to retina can also be caused byprolonged use of smartphones and tablets. In fact, the screen exposed to the sun acts as a reflecting surface like a mirror and the harmful rays, converging on the macula, the noblest part of the retina, produce a degenerative effect. If we want to read the latest news or our e-book better apply protective films anti-glare on our technological devices.

How to recognize solar maculopathy

As disclosed by Journal of Medical Case Reports, there have been two cases of permanent damage to the retina, one due to prolonged use of the tablet in the mountains, the other to a smartphone on the beach. “They are clear examples of solar maculopathy,” he explains Scipio RossiUOC director of the San Carlo di Nancy Ophthalmology Hospital in Rome and treasurer secretary S.I.S.O.

“A condition determined byabsorption by the retina and pigment epithelium of a high radiant energy that causes a sensation of dazzle. In the most severe cases, the nerve cells form a black spot in the center of the eye (scotoma) within a few days. The injury may be permanent and cause irreversible central vision loss.

The improper use of electronic devices is not the only mistake we tend to make in the summer. Excessive exposure to the sun, walking or standing still on the beach or in the mountains, can also pose risks to your eyesight. Water reflects 10 to 20% of UV rays but also in the mountains, where the ultraviolet rays are often more intense than in the plains, the hikers, who do not wear sunglasses with suitable filterscan report serious alterations of the ocular surface.

Eyes can get sunburnt

“UV rays can damage your eyes just like sunburn does to your skin. The UV-induced eye injuries they can be temporary or permanent,” he says Stanislaus Rizzodirector of the Eye Clinic at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome and member of the SISO board of directors The damage is due to excessive and unprotected exposure to ultraviolet rays, amplified by the reflection of water and the altitude causing conjunctivitisan inflammation of the conjunctiva from dehydration, e photokeratitisa corneal lesion that manifests as extreme sensitivity to light and pain.

How to recognize photokeratitis

It is a temporary blindness that can appear five hours after exposure to the sun. Photokeratitis is characterized by:

red eyes ;

; excessive sensitivity in bright light;

in bright light; tearing unstoppable;

unstoppable; sensation of having something inside the eye.

It takes at least 2 hours of unprotected exposure to ultraviolet light for this temporary vision loss to develop.

Sand and wind can irritate the eyelids

I UV damage they can be confused with other eye irritants such as sand and wind. That’s why it’s important to clarify the typical symptoms that usually occur 3 to 12 hours after sun exposure: sore and itchy, watery, red eyes and cloudy, unclear vision. “Most of the time they heal after two or three days but to determine the extent of the damage, it is necessary to be examined by a ophthalmologist who can prescribe anti-inflammatories in eye drops, antibiotics e gel containing vitamin D».

Cataracts and other damage to the retina

The continuous stress given by the sun’s rays can cause phenomena of chronic dry eye which involves redness and thinning of the tear filter, but can even increase the risk of macular degeneration e cataract. This type of injury occurs more frequently in people than age over 45 years.

Bacterial infection caused by contact lenses

When you enter the sea or a swimming pool, the dangers are doubled: due to the reflection of the water which increases the probability of injury to the eyes and for those who wear contact lenses. It should be avoided when taking a bath to avoid bacterial or fungal infection.

How to choose sunglasses

The sunglasses must meet these requirements:

be made with vouchers materials ;

; be approved, have the CE mark and be purchased in a specialized store;

and be purchased in a specialized store; the landed they must be polarized to reduce light reflections;

they must be to reduce light reflections; be the right size and fit the shape of your face, otherwise they may fall off.

Tips from SISO experts to protect your eyes from UV damage

Not taking the right measures involves some risks that can simply be avoided by taking a series of precautions. SISO experts give a series of tips so that a beautiful day in the sun does not compromise your visual health.

The eyes must always be protected with quality sunglassesequipped with certified filters that guarantee 100% protection also against UVA and UVB rays, with wide frames, even better if masked, and with polarized lenses able to filter the rays reflected from other surfaces, reducing glare. Sunglasses should also be used in the shade and with overcast skies because UV rays pass through anyway. Even the areas of skin immediately close to the eye should be covered with sunscreens that act as a physical barrier. Avoid exposure to sunlight, especially in the central hours of the day in summer, even in the mountains because the altitude increases the intensity of UV rays. Maximum protection must be guaranteed to children because their crystalline, up to the twelfth year of age, is more transparent. It is therefore important to make sure that they wear a cap with a visor as well as good sunglasses. Particular attention should also be paid to the eyes of the elderly, among those most at risk given that aging involves the loss of most of the repair processes of the ocular tissues, including those damaged by decades of exposure to the sun. In the event of burns, contact the ophthalmologist as quickly as possible to assess the extent of the injury and rule out any more serious consequences. Avoid rubbing your eyes, even in case of burning, in order not to damage them further. Stay in a dark place until symptoms subside. Remove contact lenses immediately to avoid further irritation.

