Semaglutide: A cure for obesity in adolescents

Health

by admin
Recently, the drug Semaglutide, a molecule for the treatment of diabetes which, however, has gone viral for slimming and the fight against overweight and obesity has made a lot of talk. A recent study has confirmed the particular effectiveness of Semaglutide in adolescents, achieving a good result in terms of weight.

What is Semaglutide?

Semaglutide is a molecule used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, part of the GLP-1 receptor agonists. It is marketed under the names Ozempic and Rybelsus.

This molecule binds to receptors located on pancreatic beta cells to stimulate insulin secretion. Furthermore, Semaglutide slows down the absorption of glucose from the gastrointestinal tract, reducing the rate of emptying of the stomach and increasing the feeling of satiety. These combined mechanisms lead to lower blood sugar levels and improved management of type 2 diabetes.

It has achieved very encouraging results in weight loss, in which there was a 15% weight loss in patients who were already following an adequate diet and physical activity.

The recent study of Semaglutide for the treatment of obesity in adolescents

In this randomized controlled clinical trial, 201 adolescent subjects aged 12 to 18 with a BMI greater than 85 were examined.° percentile who were already on a weight loss diet. One group was given the drug for nearly 10 months; the second group received a placebo instead.

The results were very encouraging, as the first group achieved a 17% weight reduction, with an improvement also in waist circumference compared to the second group.

Conclusions

In Italy Semaglutide is not yet used for weight loss, but for the treatment of inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes. However these studies are encouraging and show a new support for the treatment of obesity, if it is always accompanied by an adequate diet and physical exercise.

Sources:

  • https://www.grupposandonato.it/news/2023/marzo/semaglutide-cose-cosa-serve
  • https://www.med4.care/farmaco-obesita-adolescenti-semaglutide/
  • https://www.sanitainformazione.it/salute/obesita-con-semaglutide-la-meta-degli-adolescenti-ritorno-a-un-peso-normale/

Image credits:

