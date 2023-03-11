Before they started making them use to lose weight and to reveal it on social networks some celebrities, including Elon Muskvery few, except those who work in the medical field, knew the semaglutide. Now it has even become a trend up TikTok, so much so that the hashtag of the active ingredient’s trade name (Ozempic) has totaled hundreds of millions of views. The risk, in these cases, is one improper use of the medicine. We clarify when it is appropriate to use it.

how semaglutide works — Semaglutide is an analogue of endogenous GLP-1 and through the receptors of this hormone present at a peripheral level (particularly in the intestine and pancreas) helps keep blood glucose levels under control. In fact, on the one hand it promotes the secretion of insulin and on the other it reduces that of glucagon, without however causing hypoglycemia. In addition, this active ingredient extends the life of beta cells (which produce insulin) and slows gastric emptyingthus increasing the sense of satiety. GLP-1 receptors are also present in certain areas of the brain, including the arcuate nucleus, which regulate appetite and satiety. Semaglutide acts on certain specific neurons, POMC (pro-opiomelanocortin) and CART (cocaine amphetamine related transcript), reducing hunger and making you feel full. Again at a central level, there are GLP-1 receptors also in the mesolimbic area, which is responsible for the mechanism of gratification (which can also be triggered by food consumption). In this case, the active ingredient change food preferences and makes eating fatty foods less rewarding. See also here are the foods to eat

speak the expert — “In light of this, semaglutide promotes weight loss and reduction of waist circumferencetends to normalize the values ​​of blood sugar, glycated hemoglobin and blood pressure and lowers the concentration in the blood of triglycerides and low-density proteins” explains the doctor Carmela Asteriaendocrinologist, researcher and scientific director of Inco (National Institute for the Treatment of Obesity) at the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan.

when its use is indicated — According to the guidelines of the most prestigious scientific societies, semaglutide should only be used if you have a body mass index (Bmi, which is calculated by dividing weight in kilograms by the square of height in meters) greater than or equal to 30, which indicates obesity, or if this value is greater than or equal to 27 (indication of being significantly overweight) and you have metabolic problems, such as high cholesterol, diabetes or hypertension. "One should resort to such a drug only if, after changing your eating habits and lifestyleyou do not achieve at least a 5% weight loss in six months. All the active ingredients for the treatment of overweight and obesity should only form part of a global weight loss program that includes physical activity and a healthy diet" specifies Dr. Asteria. Semaglutide is a drug with a long half-life (170 hours), which is why there is only one weekly administrationwhich takes place subcutaneously. In the United States and Europe it has been approved as an antidiabetic at a dose of 0.5-1 gram per week. In Italy to buy it you need a doctor's prescription and, based on the technical data sheet, it is specified that it must be employedalso together with other hypoglycemic agents, in case of type 2 diabetes (typical of adulthood) that you can't keep under control with physical activity and nutrition. "Ozempic's data sheet does not indicate its use in the treatment of obesity," the expert points out.

the possible side effects — In the United States, at a dose of 2.4 mg per week it is indicated for the treatment of obesity another drug based on semaglutide, whose trade name is Wegovy. During 2022, this medicine received a favorable opinion for this use from both EMA and Aifa, the European and Italian drug agencies respectively. At the moment, however, this formulation of semaglutide is not yet available in Italy, where instead Ozempic can be purchased by presenting the recipe. “Doctors can advise theuso off label, that is, apart from the cases reported on the technical sheet, of drugs. This makes the risk of experiencing side effects more likely. In the case of this medicine, the most common are nausea, diarrhea or constipation and headachewhile rarer are the allergic reactionsl’inflammation of the gallbladder and the acute pancreatitis. If used by people with a few extra kilos there is a risk that semaglutide completely suppresses the appetite and that fat tissue is lost in parts of the body where it would not be lost,” comments Dr. Asteria.