They call her “the sting of thinness”. Just a few injections of semaglutide, a very well-known drug for a long time for the therapy of star type 2 diabetes, and you can lose several kilos. Hence a real rush for this medicine, immortalized on the covers of international magazines such as The Economist e New Yorker. In America, but for some time also in Italy.

SEMAGLUTIDE

From a scientific point of view, semaglutide is a receptor agonist of gip-1, a hormone produced by the intestine that stimulates insulin secretion. Hence its very frequent use, as an injection drug, in therapies against type 2 diabetes.

OZEMPIC

One of the most used medicines, in injectable formula, against diabetes, based on semaglutide, is Ozempic. News of this medicine’s weight loss capabilities has made it scarce everywhere, with serious harm to diabetic patients. To the point that the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has published an information note on its website to warn of the risk of running out of stocks.

HOW MANY KILOS ARE LOST WITH SEMAGLUTIDE?

The breakthrough of this medicine, for the purpose of the fight to obesity and overweight, comes after the test on two thousand obese people published in New England Journal of Medicine. With rather sensational results. None of these people, from 16 countries around the world, already had diabetes, and their only problem was obesity. The experimentation went on for sixteen months and the doctors calculated an average weight loss of 15 kilos. And one in three patients saw their pounds drop by 20 percent. Without one diet and even less without the surgery against obesity which 25,000 people do in Italy every year.

LOSE WEIGHT WITHOUT DIET

Losing weight without a diet, and through the use of drugs (among other things often not recommended by doctors) has so far not brought weight loss results of more than 10 percent, and in infrequent cases. Here we are already double, and average. The result is that in the United States alone in 2022 semaglutide was prescribed to four million people, and one can imagine what will happen in the face of the fact that, in 2035, one in two inhabitants of the planet is expected to be affected from obesity.

HOW SEMAGLUTIDE IS ADMINISTERED

Semaglutide is administered through subcutaneous injections into the abdominal fat. It must not be administered intravenously or intramuscularly. The dose is usually 0.25 milligrams per week, and after four weeks this can be increased to 0.5 milligrams. But never go beyond 2 milligrams a week.

SEMAGLUTIDE IN ITALY

Even in Italy, semaglutide is starting to be a drug used to lose weight, especially in cases of resistant obesity, which does not give up even in the face of multidisciplinary interventions. From the nutritionist, which indicates the diet, to the psychologist. In any case, in Italy semaglutide can only be taken with the prescription of a diabetologist, and in any case the costs are quite high. Meanwhile on very authoritative sites on a scientific level, such as that of the hospital Humanitas or of the Veronesi Foundation, semaglutdine is indicated as an option for tackling obesity head-on. And avoid first surgeries.

HOW MUCH IS THE SEMAGLUTIDE

In America, semaglutide costs between $900 and $1,300 for a month. In Italy a little less, but the cost is still high, also because, for the moment, the patent for this drug is monopolized by a single pharmaceutical company, the Danish Novo Noridsk. But there is no shortage of news on this front either: several pharmaceutical groups, from AstraZeneca to Pfezer, are moving towards molecules similar to those developed by Novo Noridsk. And in the future, once the patents expire, semaglutide could become a drug like those based on statins to lower cholesterol. A drug for everyone, prescribable through the National Health System. Or usable on a large scale in poor countries where obesity is rampant due to poor nutrition. And not only, as happens today in America, for billionaires like Elon Musk (who confessed to using it regularly) and Hollywood stars.

SEMAGLUTIDE CONTRAINDICATIONS

Aside from the costs, there are also other contraindications that lead to caution regarding the use of semaglutide. Too early to know about the side effects when used as an anti-obesity medicine: There are still no comprehensive studies on what happens to non-diabetic patients who take semaglutide regularly. You certainly lose weight, and very quickly, but there is still no certainty that you will not become obese again after a long period of discontinuation of the drug. And even in this case it will take time to give scientific certainties. Finally, while some effects of the drug are known (such as the diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and tiredness), nothing is yet known about interactions with other medicines and the risks of using semaglutide during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. All that remains is to conclude with two certainties: be cautious and make any decision always and only in agreement with the doctor.

WHO NOT TO GIVE SEMAGLUTIDE TO

Semaglutide should certainly not be administered to children and adolescents under the age of 18: the safety and efficacy of the drug, for this age group, have not yet been proven.

