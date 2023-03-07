The dream of those who are overweight seems to have finally come true: a new anti-obesity drug with no glaring side effects (diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, a generally moderate and short-lived feeling of malaise) which attracts followers even among non-obese is but has to lose a few pounds. Let’s say right away that semaglutide, developed and already used against diabetes, cannot be purchased in pharmacies without a prescription, but its effects are praised by international VIPs and influencers with posts on Instagram or Tik Tok and in the US it sells like hot cakes. How writes thebreaking latest news, Elon Musk also seems to have used it, who today appears visibly thinner. In short, it is now considered the “breakthrough” that will allow us to put an end to the ongoing obesity epidemic but in some pharmacies it has become practically unobtainable.

One shot a week

“Semaglutide, which is administered via an injection per week, is a compound similar to hormones naturally present in our body, called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1)”, he explains tobreaking latest news Marco Chianelli, coordinator of the Obesity and Metabolism Commission of the Endocrinologists Association. “The drug not only regulates the metabolism, but acts on the main causes of obesity: it reduces the drive towards food and increases the sense of satiety, resulting in a reduction in caloric intake”, he adds.

I study

Marketed by Novo Nordisk, semaglutide as an anti-obesity treatment was consecrated by a study by New England Journal of Medicinewhich demonstrated the ability of the drug to determine a reduction of up to 20% of the starting body weight. A few months ago, however, a new study published on Nature Medicine confirmed the effectiveness even in the long term. “In the STEP5 study, researchers confirmed the efficacy of semaglutide in the reduction in body weight, which is almost three times that of the ‘old’ obesity drugsand has demonstrated in a 2-year follow-up that its effectiveness is long-lasting, underlines Chianelli.

Positive effects on metabolism

“As long as it is taken, the drug maintains its effectiveness, not only in reducing body weight, but also in improving dyslipidemia, hypertension and blood sugar, which increase cardiovascular risk”, adds Chianelli. It is no coincidence that semaglutide was also included in the first guideline for “Therapy of overweight and obesity resistant to behavioral treatment in the adult population with metabolic comorbidities”, recently published by the Higher Institute of Health.

Also approved in Italy

“The drug has already been approved by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), but reimbursement by the National Health Service is not currently envisaged, contrary to what happens with diabetes”, explains Chianelli. “However, something is moving in the right direction: for the first time a private supplementary health fund – he continues – has recognized partial reimbursement of up to one thousand euros a year. In addition, there is an application filed last year in March asking for the reimbursement of obesity drugs for patients with severe or complicated obesity.”