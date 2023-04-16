Semaglutide, “miracle” drug for weight loss? What we know about Ozempic and Wegovy

The semaglutide is an antidiabetic who is revolutionizing the fight againstobesity. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, it would be able to reduce body weight until the 20 percent. A result that has never before been achieved by other molecules used for the same purpose. The research involved about two thousand obese people from 16 countries. Participants were divided into two groups: the first received weekly injections of semaglutide accompanied by lifestyle interventions, while the second was given a placebo. After 16 months, patients treated with semaglutide lost an average of 15 kg and 5.5 points of Body Mass Index, while the control group recorded a decrease of 2.6 kg. The drug appears to act on the hypothalamic centers of hunger and satiety, reducing calorie intake and helping people eat less. Furthermore, it stimulates the production of insulin by the pancreas, accelerating the metabolism of carbohydrates after meals. The great popularity of this molecule is due to the influence of some celebrities who have admitted on social networks that they have used the product. The visionary Elon Musk, for example, said she used it to stay “fit, sculpted, and healthy.” Several videos on TikTok and Instagram also speculate that Kim Kardashian used the drug to lose weight and be able to wear the dress she showed off at the 2022 Met Gala. It is necessary, however, to underline that the effects on people without diabetes or clinical obesity are not yet well defined. With the trade name Wegsthe medicine has been selling like hot cakes in the US since it was obtained FDA approval for “chronic weight management” in 2021. In Italy, however, it is available Ozempicwith a lower dose of semaglutide indicated only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. To be purchased requires a prescription. Although it has not been authorized by AIFA for other purposes, an impressive diffusion of the medicine has also been recorded in our country in recent weeks. Obviously, these are off-label sales, i.e. for treatments not approved by the control agency. L’Aifa, in fact, signals shortages of Ozempic for diabetic patients and invites doctors to consider alternative therapies. Semaglutide can cause various side effects, in rare cases even serious. It is true, however, that for cases of severe obesity, semaglutide could be one alternative solution to bariatric surgery. Despite the promising results, it should be borne in mind that obesity is a disease that depends on many factorsnot just from diet. The eating habits correct andphysical activity are key elements for prevention. In less significant cases of overweight, it should be emphasized that insult is added to the possible damages. Actually, if you stop taking these or any other anti-obesity medicationsdue to costs that are not always reimbursable, or annoying side effects, patients regain their initial weight in a few years. According to experts, in fact, taking this type of drug should only be part of a treatment plan that includes a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity.