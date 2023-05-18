Semaglutide, study confirms remarkable efficacy in weight loss: 50% of boys come out of obesity

New study confirms the extreme effectiveness of semaglutide in promoting weight loss, even in adolescents. About 50% of the participants came out of obesity: 74% lost one or more BMI (body mass index) points.

A new study has confirmed the extreme effectiveness from the semaglutide in promoting the weight losseven in the teenagers. The research, a secondary analysis of the “Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adolescents with Obesity” study published at the end of 2022 in the prestigious scientific journal The New Enagland Journal of Medicine, indicates that about half of boys and girls between 12 and 18 years treated with drug And out of obesityfurthermore the 74 percent had a decline in one or more categories of body mass index o BMI (acronym for Body Mass Index). These are significant results that once again highlight the great efficacy of semaglutide in promoting weight loss. The drug, originally developed to combat the type 2 diabetesit’s a glucagon-like peptide 1 agonist (GLP-1) designed to replicate the action of a hormone, in order to induce satiety and regulate blood glucose (blood sugar) levels. It has recently been determined that it also has some anti-cancer properties.

An international research team led by scientists at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, who collaborated closely with colleagues at the Center for Pediatric Research in Obesity, has shown that semaglutide promotes significant weight loss even in adolescents. and Metabolism of the University of Pittsburgh, of the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S, of the University of Yale and of the Paracelsus Medical University of Salzburg (Austria). The researchers, coordinated by Professor Aaron S. Kelly, professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minneapolis, reached their conclusions after analyzing the details of the study in more detail STEP TEENS at the end of 2022, in which it had already been confirmed that a weekly dose from 2.4 milligrams of semglutide – administered intravenously, subcutaneously – is able to induce a reduction in BMI statistically higher than that guaranteed by the just lifestyle (in the control group with placebo). In the secondary analysis, the scientists wanted to understand how much the participants’ body mass index fell.

To make this calculation they processed the data of boys and girls (about 200) followed for 68 weeks. Participants were categorized by degree of obesity (OCI, OCII, and OCIII) according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCD) guidelines. 31 percent (62) had OCIII, the most severe. At baseline, the mean weight was 107.5 kilograms. At the end of the follow-up period the 74 percent of adolescents treated with semaglutide had a reduction in BMI by one or more categories, compared with 19 percent of the placebo group (one-third of the total). In 45 percent of cases, participants had a reduction in BMI of two or more categories, going from obesity to overweight o al normal weight.

“These results underscore the high degree of clinical efficacy of semaglutide in adolescents with obesity. In a practical sense, we see that semaglutide reduced weight to a level below what is defined as clinical obesity in nearly 50% of the adolescents in our study, which is historically unprecedented with treatments other than bariatric surgery,” he said. in a press release Professor Kelly. The drug, the experts conclude, is therefore considered “highly effective in reducing the BMI category”. The details of the research “Reducing BMI below the obesity threshold in adolescents treated with once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg” have been published in the specialized scientific journal Obesity.