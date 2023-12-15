Semaglutide (the antidiabetic used to lose weight) «discovery of the year» according to Science- breaking latest news

The journal Science called the development of peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists the discovery of this year: originally created for diabetes they came to the fore for their effects against obesity. However, the article highlights concerns about costs, availability, side effects and the potential need to be employed on a permanent basis

The American scientific journal Science called the development of peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists the breakthrough of this year. Originally developed for diabetes almost 20 years ago, the enthusiasm around GLP-1 drugs to treat obesity has exploded this year thanks also to the statements of some American figures with Elon Musk and others from the “star system” who said to use it. This year, there were two studies that showed that GLP-1 agonists produced health benefits that go beyond weight loss itself. Furthermore, several studies are currently underway on their use in the treatment of drug addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. “But for all their promise, GLP-1 agonists have raised more questions than they answered—a hallmark of a real breakthrough,” Science editor Holden Thorp wrote in a related editorial. Both the dedicated article and its accompanying editorial highlight how the development and implementation of these drugs is forcing important conversations about how obesity is viewed, which could help reduce stigma and judgment about weight. However, the article also highlights concerns about the drugs’ cost, availability, associated side effects and their potential need to be taken indefinitely. Doctors also worry that people who are not obese or overweight are resorting to using them to lose weight quickly.

As effective as these drugs are, however, they can also have significant side effects, such as nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, and, more rarely, gastric paralysis, pancreatitis, and intestinal obstructions. In some clinical trials, approximately 1 in 5 patients who started treatment did not make it to the end of the study. It remains unclear whether these drugs pose a lifelong commitment for people who want to maintain their weight loss.

Another thing to consider: Poison control centers in the United States say they have seen a sharp increase in calls related to the abuse of these drugs. America’s Poison Centers, CNN reportsreported a more than 15-fold increase compared to 2019. In 94% of calls, this drug was the only substance reported.

