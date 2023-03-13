We talked about it with Professor Angelo Avogaro, Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Director of the Complex Operating Unit of Metabolism Diseases of the Padua Hospital

It is now on everyone’s lips. The anomalous success of the drug based on semaglutideborn to cure type 2 diabetes, but used improperly to lose weight quickly, thanks to the publicity made by influential personalities such as Elon Musk which boasted its slimming powers, to say the least, striking. Or the trend that started on TikTok that shows star di Hollywood who claim to have used it successfully, even losing up to 25 kilos. It’s not for nothing that they appear with that withered look typical of those who experience a strong sudden weight loss. It is a phenomenon that has aroused concern and some indignation in Italy. Starting from the president of the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid): “In Italy the distribution of semaglutide is managed almost entirely by precise channels that do not authorize the improper use of the drug”, he declared to Ilfattoquotidiano.it the professor Angelo Avogaro, Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Director of the Complex Operative Unit of Metabolism Diseases of the Padua Hospital. “Semaglutide is prescribed with a particular note, the ‘100 note’, which the specialist gives to the patient to request it from the pharmacy, which distributes it on behalf of the hospital that prescribed it. This allows precise traceability of the drug”, continues Avogaro.

So what do you think about using semaglutide for weight loss?

“It is simply insane to use this type of drug with the intention of losing weight without affecting lifestyle. This is a very important cardinal point which cannot be ignored. The other aspect to take into account is that we are talking about a drug with a powerful action that has its pros and cons that only the specialist can manage”.

What else do we need to consider?

“Obesity is a disease that implies a specific path within a doctor-patient relationship, no one can improvise at home dietician or diabetologist! But there is another very serious element to underline”.

Tell us.

“Using a drug improperly is an ethically incorrect action, because it is being taken away from those who really need it”.

In fact, the drug is now difficult to find in pharmacies.

“The Danish company that produces semaglutide has been in the field of manufacturing diabetes drugs for a hundred years and uses specific production lines for each dosage. At the moment there is difficulty in supplying the drug at the highest dose, that of 1 mg, a fact which particularly penalizes diabetic patients with severe obesity”.

When might it be available again at that strength?

“The company has communicated that the drug distribution problem should be resolved as soon as possible, perhaps by the summer.”