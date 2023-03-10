Florence, 9 March 2023 – The ‘shot to lose weight’ seems to have really become fashionable. The semaglutide is actually a drug that in Italy is used only against diabetes 2, while in the United States it is also used to treat obesity. Elon Musk also seems to have used it. But also actors and influencers who on social media praise its extraordinary benefits for reducing weight. Meanwhile, however, even in our country, it is hard to find it in pharmacies. We asked the professor to clarify Edward Mannuccidirector of diabetology and metabolic diseases of the Careggi university hospital in Florence.

Does semaglutide also work for weight loss?

«The molecule is also potentially suitable for the treatment of obesity, there is no doubt about this, but with some doses that are different to those involved in diabetes. For obesity, higher doses are used, up to 2.4 milligrams per week, against instead the milligram, at most, per week used for the treatment of diabetes. This is why commercial products for diabetes and obesity are distinct.

Can this drug be used for obesity in Italy?

«It is not yet approved for this use in Italy, while it is in the United States. We expect it to be introduced soon in our country, where it is currently used just for diabetes».

At the moment, however, it is difficult to find in pharmacies. Why?

«You should ask the company that produces it. I don’t see any particular reason. The drug is nothing new: it is available in Italy from early 2020 and we are also using it with great success and great satisfaction in the treatment of diabetes. Indeed, it has an important place in the most up-to-date therapy for this disease. The fact that the drug determined weight loss it was known from the beginning, so it’s not like something new happened».

Maybe the drug is also used for obesity?

«Let’s clarify: the drug can only be supplied by the pharmacy with prescription. Your doctor can make a prescription too outside the directions of the drug, but not a prescription from the NHS. He can only make the blank prescription, making the patient sign a consent form informed that it serves to limit the responsibilities of the doctor for any consequences of the therapy”.

How much does it cost?

«At the dose of diabetes and at the facade price, that is to the public, it is approximately 140 euros per month. Diabetics, if prescribed as a therapy for this pathology, are reimbursed in full”.

Does it have any side effects?

“It’s a rather well-tolerated drug. The main side effect is the nausea, especially in the first weeks of treatment, then tends to disappear afterwards. There are few people who have to suspend therapy for this reason. It has no other special effects. It is a drug that has proven itself in the treatment of diabetes great effectiveness and the ability to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Inhibits appetite enhancing the feeling of satiety. So basically it makes you eat less, it doesn’t stimulate energy consumption ».

So also effective in the treatment of obesity?

«Without a doubt it has demonstrated excellent efficacy also in the dose for obesity. It should be emphasized, however, that, as happens for example with drugs for hypertension, it is effective until therapy is continued. If you suspend it, you’ll come back within a few months to the initial weight».

A patient’s testimony

Fifty-year-old entrepreneur from Florence, suffering from type 2 diabetes. He has been taking semaglutide for eleven months, once a week. «In a year – he says – I lost 25 kilos without having any problems. I didn’t go hungry, I didn’t renunciations or sacrifices. Simply, since I’ve been doing this therapy I no longer have the urge to hunger. Also, according to the type of food I eat, after three mouthfuls I feel full. It happens for example when I eat carbohydrates, so pasta, sandwiches and so on, not with meat. Of course, this drug has been a salvation for me ».