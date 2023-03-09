Chapters Semaglutide, the weight loss shot used by Elon Musk is a drug for diabetes. And it can’t be found in pharmacies for those who really need it Regulation of insulin and appetite Science says Heavy side effects Tackling obesity

Salute

The new star of Hollywood celebrities, but also of Elon Musk, it’s called semaglutide e it would even facilitate weight loss in a miraculous way, as the social platforms also announce. To be exalted is un drug based on semaglutidewhat up Tik Tok it amassed a whopping 600,000 views. In reality it is a medicine created to combat type 2 diabetes, used improperly to throw off a few pounds in a dangerous do-it-yourself aesthetic operation. Correct information is therefore crucial on this issue, even if fortunately in Italy the medicine is not freely available – it can be obtained in pharmacies upon ordering with the presentation of a medical prescription, while in the USA and Australia it is easier to get it, with the result That it is almost unobtainable.