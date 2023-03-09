Chapters
- Semaglutide, the weight loss shot used by Elon Musk is a drug for diabetes. And it can’t be found in pharmacies for those who really need it
- Regulation of insulin and appetite
- Science says
- Heavy side effects
- Tackling obesity
The new star of Hollywood celebrities, but also of Elon Musk, it’s called semaglutide e it would even facilitate weight loss in a miraculous way, as the social platforms also announce. To be exalted is un drug based on semaglutidewhat up Tik Tok it amassed a whopping 600,000 views. In reality it is a medicine created to combat type 2 diabetes, used improperly to throw off a few pounds in a dangerous do-it-yourself aesthetic operation. Correct information is therefore crucial on this issue, even if fortunately in Italy the medicine is not freely available – it can be obtained in pharmacies upon ordering with the presentation of a medical prescription, while in the USA and Australia it is easier to get it, with the result That it is almost unobtainable.