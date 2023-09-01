Semaglutide Weight Loss Injection: Beyond Wegovy – Health

The Wegovy preparation, which has just been launched in Germany, will not remain the only one of its kind. Several new active ingredients, some of which are significantly more effective, are being tested. One of them could have a decisive advantage.

The Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk was the first to enter this enormously lucrative market. Faster than anyone else, she developed a weight loss drug that enables significantly greater weight loss than the classic programs of healthier eating and exercise. Patients can hope for an average weight loss of around 15 percent in the long term if they take the weekly injection. Initial work also shows that heart health may benefit from ingestion.

