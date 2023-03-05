Home Health Semaglutide, what is the injection for weight loss that is raging among VIPs (and not only)
Health

Semaglutide, what is the injection for weight loss that is raging among VIPs (and not only)

by admin
Semaglutide, what is the injection for weight loss that is raging among VIPs (and not only)

The “thinness” sting that is depopulating in the United States is an injectable drug that would allow you to lose weight without the user following a diet…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

The to the point from the “thinness” which is depopulating in the United Statesit’s a injectable drug which would allow you to lose weight without the user following a precise diet. There medicine obviously it was not born with the aim of making people lose weight, it was instead developed to cure the type 2 diabetes. The celebrity they influencer they go crazy for this “magic” composition that can take the pounds off them without making the slightest effort.

See also  The VR version of "Resident Evil 4" embarrassing female players: always bumping into the chest, they are bruised

Diet, fake news on nutrition to stay away from: “Pineapple doesn’t make you lose weight and spinach doesn’t fight anemia”

The drug

Il drug takes the name of semaglutìde and was patented by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, is administered by subcutaneous injections into the abdominal fat and is an agonist of the glp-1 receptor, a hormone produced by the intestine that stimulates insulin secretion. It was designed to counter the type 2 diabetes but the bet that has recently been teasing the scientific community is that medicine can also help fight the wave of obesity which, according to an estimate, in 2035 will affect one inhabitant out of two on our planet. In addition to being increasingly named by scientists, the semaglutìde appears increasingly also on the mouths of celebrity so much so that a neologism was coined: “semaglutide face” which would mean the thinness excessive and too fast of those who use this injection.

Celebrities who would use it

In 2022, semaglutide was the 129th most prescribed drug in the United States United States not celebrity they go crazy for it. Elon Musk does not hide, indeed the CEO of Tesla he has boasted on several occasions of making use of the sting. Another familiar face of the showbiz who could make use of it is Khloé Kardashian which, however, he always denied.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Cars with V8 engines: here are 10 fabulous...

Semaglutìde, what is the new drug that makes...

F1, the starting grid of the Bahrain GP:...

Hernia surgeries, mesh implants and undisclosed side effects

two girls aged 17 and 19 died. Serious...

Psychology: how music and depression are related –...

lives lost on Highway 162

How does a vaccination actually work, Hendrik Streeck?

Semaglutide, what is the injection for weight loss...

F1, Bahrain GP today: TV times and latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy