A few bites would be enough drug to cure the type 2 diabetes to lose weight. This is the new trend in the United States to be able to lose weight quickly.

The drug is called Semaglutìde and the pharmaceutical company that patented it has seen its market value double in the last two years. Overseas many celebrities use this drug “off label”, i.e. outside the indications of the technical data sheet, including the same Elon Musk, who made no secret of its use. And the use by VIPs and influencers has meant that this drug is sometimes found in the United States unobtainable: a real problem for those who need this drug to treat diabetes.

The Semaglutìde market is therefore constantly expanding, so much so that in 2022, it was the 129th medicine more prescribed to 4 million patients. Currently in Italia this drug can only be taken on prescription from the diabetologist. Not without reason. In fact, being a new drug, all the side effects are not yet known. Before, therefore, running to the pharmacy to book the Semaglutìde it is good to understand what it is, how it works and what the risks are.

Semaglutìde, what it is and how the new drug that makes you lose weight works

The Semaglutìde belongs to the class of drugs called glp-1 receptor agonists used to combat diabetes, but it seems that in addition to cure the type 2 diabetes cause a sensitive weight lossso much so that many pharmaceutical companies have thought of using it to counter theobesity.

Semaglutide was developed by Novo Nordiska Danish pharmaceutical company, which has shown in clinical trials that the drug also has weight loss of about 15%. It is already sold under the brand name Wegs in Statesin Denmark and Norway and will be available in other countries soon ;Ozempica version a low dosageis a diabetes drug that is also used “off label” for weight loss.

The drug, in fact, would release some hormones which stimulate one feeling of fullness,reducing theappetite, disabling the powerful urge to eat that lurks in the brain. Between celebrities who have admitted to taking this drug to check the weight gain we also find the South African entrepreneur Elon Muskwho replied to a user:

“The sting of thinness”, is due to serendipity. Indicated for type 2 diabetics, it has caused weight loss of up to 15% in patients. And it is from November 2022 a study in the New England Medical Journal that compares the effects on obesity resistant to bariatric surgery (surgery that helps reduce food consumption and aids weight loss by removing a part of the stomach thus reducing its size ed)

Semaglutide, is it safe? Here’s what the risks are

Therefore, if Semaglutìde would reduce body weight, it is also true that doctors in Italy call for caution. In fact, numerous treatments for weight loss in the past have led to serious complications such ashypothyroidism o hyperthyroidism. And since Semaglutìde is a new generation drug, all the side effects are not yet known: theirs long-term consequences non I am still note.

According to an article in theEconomistper the form a low dosage prescribed for diabetes side effectscome vomit e diarrhea, were mild. But others may emerge with increased use and with higher doses. In fact, animal studies have shown a greater incidence of thyroid cancer and the Semaglutìde is associated with a rare pancreatitis and still little is known about the effects of their use during or just before pregnancy.

Also, the discontinuation of a high dose of Semaglutìde is associated with recovery largely of the weight lost – if not greater. All this will therefore require careful analysis through controlled longitudinal studies. Understanding these risks is critical, as many patients taking type 2 diabetes medications may need them for the rest of their lives.

Governments should therefore ensure this drug to those who really need it and promote a healthy lifestyle to keep the body healthy and not weight loss drugs.