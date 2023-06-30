Semergen’s ‘Family Medicine’ Journal Enters Journal Citation Report (JCR) with Impressive Impact Factor 1.1

Magazine ‘Family Medicine – Semergen’, of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), has achieved a significant milestone by entering the esteemed ‘Journal Citation Report (JCR)’. The JCR is a renowned database that integrates the best research publications from around the world. To top it off, the magazine has debuted with an impressive Impact Factor of 1.1 within the Primary Health Care area.

The inclusion of Semergen’s magazine in the JCR database marks a significant accomplishment for the scientific society. It clearly demonstrates their dedication to research and the dissemination of knowledge. The primary goal of this publication is to foster excellence in research and enhance the competency of Primary Care physicians, ultimately benefitting the health and well-being of the population.

Founded in 1977, the journal has consistently published papers of high scientific quality over the years. As a result, it has become a reputable source in the field of Family Medicine. Its progress has allowed it to evolve from being a publication for readers to becoming a sought-after platform for publishers.

The editors, authors, reviewers, and the organization responsible for publication are thrilled about this achievement. They express their gratitude to all the professionals who have contributed to the success of the journal throughout the years. By reaching an impressive Impact Factor of 1.1, the magazine solidifies its position as a leading scientific journal in the field of Family Medicine. This accomplishment not only encourages further research but also contributes to the advancement of this crucial discipline, which is vital for ensuring quality medical care.

The magazine, titled ‘Family Medicine – Semergen’, is authored and edited by Semergen itself. This publication stands as a testament to Semergen’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of Primary Care.