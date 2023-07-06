SEMI Launches SEMinRed: A Platform for Connecting Researchers in Internal Medicine

Title: Spanish Society of Internal Medicine Launches SEMinRed, a New Scientific Platform

Publication Date: July 6, 2023 at 09:40:42

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has recently introduced SEMinRed, a novel scientific platform aiming to strengthen the network of researchers in the Internal Medicine field. Created with the objective of fostering the generation of synergies in medical-scientific research, SEMinRed seeks to connect individuals engaged in both basic and clinical research, within and outside the country. The platform particularly emphasizes clinical fields and areas of interest to Internal Medicine, aiming to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and promote collaborations.

Dr. Jorge Francisco Gómez Cerezo, coordinator of the group of minority diseases at the Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), sheds light on the advancements and future challenges associated with rare diseases. Dr. Gomez Cerezo highlights that rare diseases are now recognized as a pressing social concern, representing a genuine problem that needs attention.

The Administration has also endorsed the crucial role of Internal Medicine in the National Health System (SNS). The recently approved Natural Language Processing (NLP), endorsed by the Health Commission, underlines the need for integrative care due to the growing aging population and changes in the profile of hospitalized patients. Internists, with their comprehensive understanding of patients and their ability to navigate various pathologies, play a fundamental role in providing this type of care.

Gijón will be hosting the 43rd SEMI Congress, where more than a hundred activities will be held to discuss the latest developments in various areas of Internal Medicine. The conference is known for its comprehensive approach to patient care, particularly for chronic, complex, and multipathological patients or those with systemic pathologies.

In Madrid, experts are currently debating the new approaches to cardio-renal-metabolic pathologies. The prevalence of diabetes globally has increased by 30% in the past decade, while heart failure affects 26 million people worldwide with a rising prevalence.

With regards to euthanasia, it is important to note that the profile of patients requesting this procedure typically tends to be around 64 years old, often with a neurodegenerative condition. While euthanasia is indeed a benefit provided by the SNS, it is essential for doctors to be familiar with the process and associated costs. Ethical dilemmas regarding euthanasia should be handled by seeking consultation when necessary.

Furthermore, Internal Medicine holds responsibility for over half of the discharges resulting from COPD exacerbations. The typical COPD patient seen by Internal Medicine specialists tends to be male, elderly, a current or ex-smoker, and often has various comorbidities and requires polypharmacy.

With the launch of SEMinRed, the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine aims to provide a benchmark platform for researchers, encourage collaboration, and advance knowledge exchange within the Internal Medicine community. The society, alongside various conferences and discussions, will continue to contribute to the growth and development of the field.

