semifinal series at 2-0

news“>Piacenza, 16 April 2023

news“>Play Off Scudetto, in Piacenza another yellow-blue acute: semi-final series on 2-0

news“>Alessandro Michieletto in attack during the third set; 15 points for the left-handed spiker (photo Trabalza)

The series of Play Off Scudetto Semifinal Credem Banca 2023 continues in the name of Itas Trentino. Tonight at the PalaBanca in Piacenza, the Gialloblù team was even able to improve on what they did in match 1 last Thursday, also securing the second act of the best-of-five match played at Gas Sales Bluenergy 3-1 in front of to over 3,400 spectators.

A result that brings Angelo Lorenzetti’s team deservedly up 2-0, just one victory away from a possible qualification to what would be the ninth Scudetto Final in the history of Trentino Volley. To earn three chances to close the score (the first already on Wednesday evening in Trento), Kaziyski and his teammates fielded not only a very concrete and effective volleyball but also a truly remarkable temperament and mental strength; in particular at the start of the game, with an excellent job between blocking and defence, and in the central part of the fourth set, when the yellow-blues managed to thwart the hosts’ attempt to reopen the game after their victory in the third set.

On the shields the very continuous performance of Alessandro Michieletto at the net (15 points with 46%, a block and two aces), well unmarked by the very inspired Sbertoli seen on the pitch today (also three aces, four winning attacks and a block) and helped in leading the team towards success also from a Laurenzano very present on the second row and from a Lisinac once again decisive in the center with 64% in the first half with two blocks.

Below is the scoresheet for match 2 of the Semifinal of the Play Offs Scudetto SuperLega Credem Banca 2023 played tonight at the PalaBanca in Piacenza.

Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza-Itas Trentino 1-3

(19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 20-25)

GAS SALES BLUENERGY: Romanò 19, Leal 12, Caneschi 8, Brizard 4, Lucarelli 11, Simon 10, Scanferla (L); Recine, Gironi, Basic. Ne Hoffer, Alonso, Cester, De Wejier. Herd Massimo Botti.

ITAS TRENTINO: Michieletto 15, Podrascanin 9, Sbertoli 8, Lavia 4, Lisinac 9, Kaziyski 10, Laurenzano (L); Nelli 2, Džavoronok 2, D’Heer, Cavuto. Ne Pace, Berger and Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Zavater of Rome and Cerra of Bologna.

DURABLE SET: 28′, 26′, 31′, 25′; tot 1h e 50′.

NOTE: 3,430 spectators, for a collection of 56,479 euros. Gas Sales Bluenergy: 10 blocks, 2 aces, 27 serving errors, 9 action errors, 52% in attack, 32% (23%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 8 blocks, 7 aces, 15 serve errors, 6 play errors, 45% in attack, 45% (20%) in reception. MVP Sbertoli.

