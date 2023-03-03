The Senator of the Democratic Party Bruno Astorre is dead while he was in one of the Senate offices in Palazzo Cenci. The door to the building is now closed. The secretary general of Palazzo Madama has arrived accompanied by the head of the State Police Inspectorate at the Senate.

The The Rome prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation file as a due act. The proceeding, as happens in these cases, is classified as instigation to suicide. An inspection is planned at Palazzo Cenci by the prosecutor on duty.

Astorre – born in Rome on 11 March 1963 – would soon have turned 60. Senator since 2013, he was regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Lazio since December 2018. He was married to Francesca Sbardella, mayor elected with the Frascati Democratic Party.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Senator Bruno Astorre. The whole democratic community gathers around his wife and his family, friends and all his colleagues”, said the PD secretary, Elly Schlein.

I am deeply disturbed by the news of the passing of Bruno Astorre, senator and secretary of the PD in Lazio. A passionate and loyal adversary, a decent person. On my behalf and on behalf of the Government, I embrace the pain of his wife, family and political community. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on twitter.

Dismay was also expressed by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. “It is terrible news” would have been the first comment of the president, according to what is learned.

“I am astonished at the tragic news of Bruno Astorre’s death. I can’t find words in the face of such a drama. There is silence. There is prayer. I embrace his loved ones”, wrote the former secretary of the Pd, Enrico Letta.

In front of Palazzo Cenci there are, among others, the former secretary of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti and the senator Dem Cecilia D’Elia. Zingaretti did not want to make any statements. In the building also the scientific police for the reliefs.

