ERACLEA – “Ten hours of waiting in the emergency room for an 85-year-old patient to whom doctors had diagnosed bilateral pneumonia, after which the woman asked to leave the hospital and go home”.

The complaint comes from the secretary of the Democratic Party of Eraclea who wanted to report the story that happened last January 4 to an elderly woman from Eraclea, Rosina Bassetto. It all started when the woman was sent by her doctor to the emergency room for suspected pneumonia. Accompanied by her daughter to the San Donà hospital around 12, the woman was immediately subjected to a CT scan. «The doctors diagnosed her with bilateral pneumonia, says the secretary of the Democratic Party, for this reason she was advised to hospitalize her immediately, also given the age of the lady and the strong cough she suffered from. The elderly woman is then taken to the waiting room to wait to go up to the medical ward, while her daughter waits outside her ».

Of course, the emergency room is filled with more and more patients, many like the old woman are visited, but not discharged and therefore kept under observation. «The old woman has a dry cough and asks for water – continues the secretary of the Democratic Party -, but no one would have had the time to give it to her. Several times the daughter asked to be able to see her mother and possibly assist her with what she needed, but the health personnel reassured her by saying that her mother was under their control and she just had to wait for the call from the Medicine department ».

At 22 the turning point. «The old woman exhausted by coughing and dehydrated continues Simonetta Marcolongo-she asked to go home. She basically resigned herself saying she wanted to die at home. The question is simple, but where has the dignity gone? That of a sick person who feels parked in a corner, but also that of healthcare personnel who work for hours at an unsustainable pace”. And it is on this front that measures are being requested. «What we are experiencing, concludes the exponent of the Democratic Party, has become an unsustainable situation for everyone. In that emergency room there were many elderly people and children forced to wait long hours, exhausted and without an alternative. The health personnel, on the other hand, appeared resigned to a reality that does not change. I wonder if this is Venetian excellence. Corrections to these situations are needed immediately ». Informed of the report, the Health Authority has started the necessary checks to reconstruct what was reported.