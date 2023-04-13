Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 65. This chronic disease is associated with aging and genetics, does not always present symptoms and, depending on the case, can progress rapidly leading to irreversible vision loss. According to data provided by www.clinicabaviera.it, one of the most important ophthalmological companies in Europe, a total of one million people are affected in Italy.

Regular check-ups by the ophthalmologist starting from the age of 50 are essential for detecting the onset of the disease. Similarly, leading a healthy life cannot prevent these eye problems from appearing, but it can help age-related macular degeneration to progress more slowly and the affected person to have a better clinical prognosis. For this reason, the experts of Clinica Baviera wanted to explain everything there is to know about it:

What is Macular Degeneration?

Age-related macular degeneration is an eye disease in which degeneration of the macula occurs, a small area located in the center of the retina, responsible for 90% of vision and the ability to see detail clearly, both near and far.

AMD is associated with aging, although many people who suffer from it also have a genetic predisposition. It is estimated that having a first-degree relative affected by the disease increases the chances of suffering from it by 3 to 6 times.

In addition to genetics and the link with age, it is now known that there are other factors that increase the risk of developing the disease, such as environmental factors. Being a smoker, for example, carries a five times greater risk of suffering from it. Other factors that increase the chances of developing this pathology include:

Have a diet high in fat

Have cholesterol or circulation problems

Follow a sedentary lifestyle

Suffering from arterial hypertension

Obesity

Prolonged and continuous exposure to the sun

A higher incidence was found in women and in Caucasians

Symptoms of AMD

Many people are unaware that they have age-related macular degeneration, as this disease usually progresses very slowly, without any symptoms. For this reason, regular checkups are very important for an early diagnosis. In general, patients are referred to the ophthalmologist when they begin to experience the following symptoms:

Loss of central vision

People with AMD often report that objects appear distorted or dull to them, as if the colors have faded. Other times they see a blurry whitish spot in the center of the field of vision, which becomes darker and larger over time.

Straight lines appear crooked

One of the most obvious signs of age-related macular degeneration is that straight lines appear distorted, twisted or curved.

Blurred vision

The patient may find that he does not see objects or people clearly and the edges appear blurred. Sometimes this perception occurs while carrying out activities such as reading, sewing or cooking. It’s also hard to see people’s faces until they’re very close.

You need more light

Another symptom that can indicate the presence of AMD is the need for more light to carry out daily activities.

If you experience any of these symptoms it is advisable to see an ophthalmologist, especially if there are people with AMD in the family. It should be borne in mind that, on some occasions, if this disease is treated in time, it is possible to limit the irreversible damage it causes.

Types of macular degeneration

There are two types of senile macular degeneration: the experts of Clinica Baviera illustrate which they are:

Dry AMD

Dry AMD, also called atrophic, is the one that prevails in eight out of ten cases. Its evolution is slow, but it has the disadvantage that there is no 100% effective treatment, although ways can be found to ensure that, if it affects one eye, the other can be protected, making sure that the remaining vision can be used to the fullest.

This type of AMD occurs when existing blood vessels under the macula become more fragile. This disease is not usually disabling, and although affected people usually have some loss of central vision, they can usually be self-sufficient and lead a normal life with unaffected peripheral vision.

Patients with this type of AMD are usually prescribed antioxidant and vitamin complexes, with vitamin C, zinc and copper. In any case it is not advisable to take them independently but only if advised by the doctor.

Not smoking, limited exposure to sunlight, regular exercise, and a healthy diet rich in omega 3s and antioxidants can also help in these cases.

AMD Water

Wet AMD, also known as wet AMD, occurs when abnormal blood vessels form under the macula that form a vascular network that leaks blood and fluid. It is the least frequent but has the worst prognosis; however, there is a treatment to stop it. 70% of people who undergo it do not lose their sight a year after treatment and four out of ten can drive.

The progression of wet AMD causes more rapid and more severe vision loss than dry AMD. This type of AMD is usually treated with intravitreal injections and laser treatments to slow or even stop the progression of the disease. In addition, the ophthalmologist may propose laser surgery to destroy abnormally dilated blood vessels or photodynamic therapy.

Intravitreal injections, which represent the most frequent treatment, are performed in clean rooms or operating rooms, with rigorous sterility controls. It is a painless procedure, as anesthetic drops are administered to the patient. Next, you need to apply antibiotic eye drops to prevent any infections.

Tests to detect the disease

If you experience symptoms or lose vision, you should see an ophthalmologist as soon as possible for a complete ophthalmological exam. To do this, the patient will need to use eye drops to dilate the pupils so that the retina can be seen in detail, significant changes in the macula and the thickening of blood vessels.

The ophthalmologist will indicate to the patient the frequency of checks. In the case of dry AMD, the frequency may be once a year, while monthly checks are sometimes recommended for wet AMD.

On the other hand, there is another way to check for yourself if you suffer from age-related macular degeneration. It is about fixing the Amsler grid, composed of perpendicular and parallel lines that must appear straight.

The ophthalmologist may give a copy of this grid to the older person to keep at home. Some people keep it hanging on the refrigerator or in a visible place, such as next to the bathroom mirror, so that they can test weekly. The correct way to do this is to cover one eye first and then the other, staring at the dot on the grid. If the lines appear creased or distorted, it is advisable to consult an ophthalmologist immediately.