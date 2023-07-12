SeniorenLebenshilfe is established in Templin for the first time: Eva-Maria von Häfen becomes a life helper

Life helper in Templin, Eva-Maria von Hafen

Templin, 07/12/2023. For many people it is a heart’s desire to be able to spend their old age self-determined in familiar surroundings. SeniorenLebenshilfe is committed to making this wish a reality. With more than 250 life helpers throughout Germany, the company works for this – Eva-Maria von Häfen in Templin is now also a new member.

Pre-care support by the life helpers – what does that mean?

In Germany, people in need of care are entitled to various benefits from the long-term care insurance funds. This includes, for example, regular visits to a nursing service that helps with personal hygiene. The SeniorenLebenshilfe, however, relies on a pre-care approach with its life helpers: The life helpers are there for the tasks with which older people often need support long beforehand.

In earlier times, such help was often organized within one’s own family. However, family structures in Germany have changed and will probably continue to do so: Families often live in many places, and younger family members in particular work and do not always have the opportunity to support older relatives continuously and regularly.

In order to close this supply gap, Benjamin and Carola Braun founded the SeniorenLebenshilfe. Their aim is to offer support to elderly people in need from a single source. So that seniors are not constantly confronted with changing service providers, every senior at SeniorenLebenshilfe has a permanent helper to whom they can get used to and with whom they can build a trusting relationship. It is not uncommon for this to result in real friendships – seniors have even taken trips together with their helpers.

Being a helper means helping in life

The tasks of the life helpers go far beyond the typical household help. Although the life helpers take care of everyday things such as cleaning, cooking or shopping, a large part of their work also takes place outside the house. They accompany their seniors, for example, on walks or to the doctor. Since all life helpers are always on the road by car, they can easily organize trips together.

The Lebenshelfer also reliably handle organizational tasks. Seniors can, for example, hand over the processing of their mail or the planning of appointments to their helpers. The life helpers also support older people in the often complicated communication with authorities. They are broadly trained and have extensive knowledge of relevant topics for seniors.

Nevertheless, the focus is on the human aspect: many seniors soon no longer want to be without their helper, because he or she has become a valuable, irreplaceable support in everyday life. Many life helpers are more or less family members and important contacts for the relatives who bring more security into everyday life.

Mrs. Eva-Maria von Häfen: predestined as a life helper

Ms. Eva-Maria von Hafen was originally a policewoman in Hamburg. In this work she was able to live out her social streak and her desire to do good things for other people. She finally had to stop when she gave in to the desire to return to her homeland – because being transferred there as a civil servant proved to be impossible.

After some time in a city administration, Ms. von Häfen felt an urgent desire to return to working with people. She has already gained a lot of experience in caring for seniors within her own family, so she is by no means a beginner in this area. In general, it is important to her to stand up for older people who, in her opinion, are often neglected in society. As a life helper, Ms. von Häfen dedicates her heart to each individual senior in order to build a real, trusting relationship.

Salanje GmbH: the company behind SeniorenLebenshilfe

As a franchise company, SeniorenLebenshilfe is part of Salanje GmbH, which was founded by Carola and Benjamin Braun. They have established several important support programs for seniors, including the initiative against loneliness in old age and a non-profit association in the field of senior assistance.

The special thing about SeniorenLebenshilfe is that all life helpers are self-employed as franchise partners of the company. They can each work in their own neighborhood and look after seniors in their immediate vicinity.

Although the SeniorenLebenshilfe has already achieved a lot, there are still many seniors in Germany who need help and do not have a Lebenshilfer. Therefore, the company is constantly on the lookout for interested people who are willing to set up their own business and become life helpers with support. The SeniorenLebenshilfe team at the Berlin headquarters will be happy to provide further information.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is always available.

