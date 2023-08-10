SeniorenLebenshilfe is now also available in Wilsdruff (Braunsdorf): Mr. Hafner supports seniors in everyday life

Life helper in Wilsdruff, Frank Hafner

Wilsdruff, 08/10/2023. Help for seniors who live at home and need some support in everyday life – this has been offered by SeniorenLebenshilfe for over 10 years. From now on, seniors can also get help in Wilsdruff. Mr. Frank Hafner is the newest franchisee of SeniorenLebenshilfe and is now there for seniors, especially in the Braunsdorf district. He is one of more than 250 helpers who look after seniors throughout Germany.

That is why the SeniorenLebenshilfe is urgently needed

More than 10 years ago, Carola Braun herself worked as a senior caregiver. She experienced it again and again in her everyday work: There are so many seniors who could still live well in their own homes with a little support – but have to move to a home because relatives cannot help due to their job or distance. Service providers for housework or shopping are available, but seniors have to rely on a patchwork of offers.

Determined to change something here, Ms. Braun founded the SeniorenLebenshilfe with her husband Benjamin Braun. There are now over 250 life helpers at many locations in Germany. They look after seniors in their area and work holistically: The most important thing is that seniors can make self-determined decisions about their lives. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is working to close a large supply gap.

This is what the holistic offer of the SeniorenLebenshilfe looks like

Of course, domestic help is part of what SeniorenLebenhilfe offers. Cooking, washing, cleaning or shopping – these are the things that many seniors find difficult at first. One of the things that sets the Lebenshelfer apart is that they always come to visit with their own car. The seniors no longer need a chauffeur service, but simply drive to their appointment with their own helper. The life helpers accompany you on doctor’s visits or walks, take care of the mail or difficult applications, organize active leisure time or are just there to listen.

In short: A life helper helps “in life” and enables “their” senior citizens to organize their everyday life according to their own ideas, even in old age. Seniors and life workers often become friends as deep trust develops over time.

Frank Hafner now supports seniors in Wilsdruff

Mr. Hafner is a trained bricklayer and has worked in his original profession for many years. However, the desire to spend more time in contact with people professionally eventually led him to take a new direction: he began training as an educator, which he successfully completed. Frank Hafner then did important work in inpatient child and youth welfare.

As a life helper, Mr. Hafner is now turning to older people. His motivations are very personal: even in his own family he has seen that good support for seniors is not that easy to come by. He wants to change that – and thus contribute to more self-determination for seniors. With him, SeniorenLebenshilfe has gained an empathetic and dedicated life helper who will certainly do valuable work in Wilsdruff.

More interesting facts about SeniorenLebenshilfe

More than 10 years, more than 250 helpers: SeniorenLebenshilfe is a successful franchise company managed from the headquarters in Berlin. The franchisees – the life helpers – are self-employed and each work at their own place of residence. There they look after seniors according to the joint concept of SeniorenLebenshilfe. They are extensively trained for their work.

Unfortunately, the joint efforts are still not enough: people are still being sought all over Germany who can imagine working independently as a helper. SeniorenLebenshilfe supports you in setting up your own business – no prior knowledge of self-employment is required. Interested parties can contact the SeniorenLebenshilfe directly.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

Contact

senior life support

Benjamin Brown

Ahrweilerstr. 29

14197 Berlin

0800/83221100

