Life helper in Immendingen, Annett Matern

Immendingen, 03/02/2023. With wife Annett Matern could the senior life support win a first helper for Immendingen. Here, too, seniors now receive support in everyday life and can thus in many cases avoid moving to a retirement home. SeniorenLebenshilfe has been around for over 10 years. In the meantime, more than 200 Lebenshelfer are active as franchise partners throughout Germany. The common goal: to enable people in old age to live a self-determined and dignified life in their own home.

Nursing care for the elderly

The concept of SeniorenLebenshilfe provides pre-care assistance for senior citizens. What is meant are activities that do not fall within the area of ​​responsibility of nursing services and are therefore often neglected. Pre-nursing help includes, for example, support in the household, with shopping or with postal and administrative matters, but also accompanying you to the doctor or on walks and leisure activities. In 2012, the couple Carola and Benjamin Braun founded the SeniorenLebenshilfe to close this supply gap.

For “their” seniors, the life helpers can become a substitute for several service providers at the same time. Many people find it difficult to trust as they age and are uncomfortable with letting strangers into their homes. Therefore, the Lebenshelfer combine many offers in one hand and – since they are always on the road by car – even take over the driving service if it is needed. For both the seniors themselves and their relatives, the life helpers become an important support in everyday life.

The helpers offer these services

The services of SeniorenLebenshilfe include all the usual offers that other service providers also show – from housework and shopping to leisure activities. Above all, what sets SeniorenLebenshilfe apart is the holistic approach: The self-employed life helpers work closely with “their” seniors and see exactly where help is also needed. They do small repairs or take care of the potted plants when the senior has to go to the hospital. They organize birthday parties, accompany people to visit cemeteries or even go on trips with their seniors.

In short: The offer is always based on the wishes of the seniors. The same life helper always comes to visit, so that the seniors can get used to a permanent person and, over time, gain trust. It is not uncommon for a real friendship to develop. Many seniors and their relatives would no longer want to be without their life helper.

Annett Matern now supports in Immendingen

So far, the SeniorenLebenshilfe service has not been available in Immendingen. Now Ms. Annett Matern, as the first life helper, opens up the possibility of being able to access the various services from a single source. She has been employed for many years, including working in industry and as a cook. She has not found a deeper meaning in her work – but a stroke of fate in the close family made her rethink and finally led her to SeniorenLebenshilfe.

As a life helper, Ms. Matern would like to devote a lot of time and attention to the individual and finally finds her professional fulfillment in this. She treats her seniors with a lot of respect and as an attentive listener. Interested seniors or relatives in Immendingen can arrange to get to know each other without obligation.

More about Senior Citizens Assistance

The SeniorenLebenshilfe has existed since 2012, i.e. for more than 10 years. It is a franchise concept: The Lebenshelfer are franchisees and work at their own place of residence throughout Germany. In the Berlin headquarters, the SeniorenLebenshilfe team works to answer inquiries from seniors and their families and to bring seniors together with suitable helpers.

All life helpers are extensively trained. In this way, interested parties can rely on being looked after with the same high quality throughout Germany. New life helpers are still being sought at all locations in Germany, as there are still many seniors who need help.

