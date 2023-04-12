Life helper in Kyffhäuserland

Kyffhaeuserland, April 12, 2023. Woman Conny Strecker-Kühn becomes life helper. This makes her one of more than 250 life helpers who work for seniors all over Germany – each in their own place of residence. They are coordinated by the franchise company senior life support, which has been campaigning for a self-determined life for older people for more than 10 years. Thanks to Ms. Strecker-Kühn, SeniorenLebenshilfe is now also represented in Kyffhäuserland.

This is how the life helpers help: pre-care and holistically

If some things become more difficult in old age, it is often relatives or neighbors who help the elderly a little around the house or bring their groceries. But Carola Braun, who supported seniors in everyday life more than 10 years ago, wanted more: an offer that covered all the important areas in which seniors need help. Because even then, family members often lived too far away or could not help regularly for professional reasons – and many seniors are afraid to let several different strangers into their home.

Out of this desire came the SeniorenLebenshilfe, which Mrs. Braun founded together with her husband Benjamin Braun. Ms. Braun herself became the first life helper – today there are more than 250 people who help throughout Germany. The overarching common goal is to enable seniors to lead a dignified life without having to move to a home. The life helpers take on a wide variety of tasks, always there where it is needed.

What the Lebenshelfer do for “their” seniors

Typical things that seniors find harder to do as they age include housework and grocery shopping. It is often these services that life helpers take on first. But over time it turns out that they can provide support in many other places – for example at the post office or in difficult discussions with authorities, when organizing appointments or even outside the home: life helpers take seniors for walks, they drive their own cars and are also valued companions in their free time. Loneliness in old age is often underestimated. So many seniors enjoy it when someone comes by once or twice a week.

What is much more important, however, is that the life helpers often become confidants for “their” seniors, sometimes even friends. They are simply there in many matters, lend a hand, listen and are also a support for relatives. In short: The SeniorenLebenshilfe strives for seniors to be able to lead a fulfilled and dignified life thanks to the support of the Lebenshilfer.

Mrs. Conny Strecker-Kühn starts as a life helper in Kyffhäuserland

Ms. Strecker-Kühn has worked with people her entire professional life: After graduating from school and completing a voluntary social year, she completed training as a medical assistant and worked in this field for many years. She was always in contact with people – and from her point of view, older people were often neglected. There was simply not enough time in everyday life to take sufficient care of the individual.

That was the motivation for Mrs. Strecker-Kühn to finally reorient herself professionally. As a life helper, she can now devote herself to “her” seniors in peace and give them the respect and appreciation they deserve. Mrs. Strecker-Kühn is a valuable asset for the SeniorenLebenshilfe and senior citizens in Kyffhäuserland.

More information about Senior Citizens’ Assistance

The SeniorenLebenshilfe is part of the Salanje GmbH, which has launched other supports for seniors, including the Kapuna Seniorenhilfe e. V. and the initiative against loneliness in old age. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is a franchise company, so that the future helpers become self-employed as franchisees in their respective place of residence. There are now more than 250 life helpers in Germany, all of whom are thoroughly trained.

That’s not enough: there are still many elderly people in need of help who don’t have helpers. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is therefore still looking for people in all places who are interested in self-employment as a life helper. Prior knowledge from self-employment is not necessary. Interested parties can contact SeniorenLebenshilfe directly.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

Contact

senior life support

Benjamin Brown

Ahrweilerstr. 29

14197 Berlin

0800/83221100



