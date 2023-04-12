Life helper in Langelsheim, Lars Dietrich

Langelsheim, April 11, 2023. Enabling seniors to live a dignified and self-determined life in their own home – that is the goal of SeniorenLebenshilfe, which has been working with life helpers in many parts of Germany since 2012. With Mr. Lars Dietrich, SeniorenLebenshilfe has now won its first helper in Langelsheim, in the Lutter district. Seniors can now also receive support in everyday life here – and in many cases avoid moving to a retirement home, even if things are difficult in everyday life.

The concept of the SeniorenLebenshilfe: Help with pre-care

Pre-nursing help includes offers of help that are not part of care. If seniors are in need of care, they are entitled to support from the long-term care insurance funds and, depending on the degree of care, can receive help with personal hygiene or eating, for example. The SeniorenLebenshilfe was founded for seniors who do not need care or only need a little care and only need a little help in everyday life – with shopping or cleaning, visiting the doctor or cooking.

Married couple Benjamin and Carola Braun recognized more than 10 years ago that there was a supply gap. They wanted to offer seniors a holistic solution, because older people often have to hire different service providers for different tasks. However, the Lebenshelfer work comprehensively and support exactly where it is needed – a simple and unbureaucratic solution for seniors and relatives.

What can lifeguards do?

There are a number of offers for older people in many places: domestic help, shopping service, transport service and doctor’s accompaniment, to name just a few. The life helpers of the SeniorenLebenshilfe take on all these tasks and much more – always in close consultation with “their” seniors. From minor household repairs to joint trips, everything is possible. The focus is on the autonomy of the respective senior: the seniors continue to decide for themselves what they want to hand over and what they want to do themselves.

Perhaps the most important aspect is that a senior is always cared for by the same life support worker. Many older people are reluctant to let strangers into their homes. Working closely with just one life helper makes it possible for a trusting relationship to develop over time, with which the seniors feel safe and comfortable. In this way, the helpers become an important support in everyday life – also for the relatives.

Lars Dietrich becomes the first life helper in Langelsheim

Mr. Lars Dietrich can already look back on many years of professional experience: Among other things, he worked as an administrative clerk in the public sector and as a commercial clerk in business. He did not find professional fulfillment. He lacked human contact and the opportunity to use his helpfulness for the benefit of other people.

He made a change of direction when a severe blow of fate overtook him a few years ago. Forced by life to rethink, Mr. Dietrich decided to strive for a new job and finally put people in the foreground of his work. As a life helper, he now dedicates himself with great empathy and a lot of attention to “his” seniors, for whom he wants to make a real difference in life.

More information about Senior Citizens’ Assistance

Salanje GmbH, which also includes SeniorenLebenshilfe, was founded more than 10 years ago. The Braun couple decided to set up SeniorenLebenshilfe as a franchise system. More than 200 franchisees, the so-called life helpers, are now working as independent entrepreneurs. They work at their own places of residence and can offer help in many places in Germany.

But the work of the SeniorenLebenshilfe is not done. Many seniors still need support. Therefore, the SeniorenLebenshilfe is still looking for people at all locations who can imagine an accompanied self-employment as a life helper.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

