Seniors, 10 rules to face the hottest days

If every summer we talk about the “danger of heat” again, there is a reason: high temperatures put our health at risk, especially of the elderly and frail, and it is still an underestimated risk. So much so that the website of the Ministry of Health has already activated the 15 May its alert page which signals high-risk days for 27 cities. And that’s why, in view of the alarm on the upcoming heat waves (peaks of even 40 degrees are expected), the Senior Italia Federanziani association relaunches its handbook with life-saving advice.

1 – Do not go out during the hottest hours of the day, i.e. from 12 to 17.

2 – Drink at least a liter and a half of liquids a day, in order to replenish the daily losses of mineral salts. Avoid alcoholic, carbonated, too sugary and too cold drinks. Don’t overdo it with coffee or tea.

3 – Eat light meals. Prefer pasta, fruit, vegetables, fruit ice cream. Avoid greasy and spicy foods.

4 – Ventilate the room where you live, even with the use of a fan, but avoiding exposure to direct ventilation.

5 – Keep your head out of the sun.

6 – Wear light, loose-fitting, light-colored clothes and natural fabrics because synthetic fibers hinder the passage of air.

7 – Do not expose yourself to the sun for a long time. If, following excessive exposure, a headache should arise, make compresses with fresh water to lower the body temperature.

8 – Do not stay inside cars parked in the sun

9 – Do not interrupt medical therapies, nor replace the medicines you usually take, on your own initiative. Always consult your doctor for any changes to the treatments you are following.

10 – If possible, go to hilly or spa resorts.

The risks for heart and kidneys

Heat waves occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, with high humidity levels, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation. The very first advice, therefore, is to constantly monitor the ministry’s website to be updated on the situation in your city.

“Too often – denounces Federanziani – the bill is that of a real war report: a massacre to which we are sadly accustomed, but which can and must be prevented”. The heat can in fact represent a risk for various organs, including the heart and kidneys – especially if you take certain drugs. Doctors also warn that the first wave is the most dangerous.

The Loneliness Factor

Added to this is loneliness, which has been shown to be an independent risk factor for health in general. In fact, it is no coincidence that the federation also has an eleventh piece of advice to give, this time directed to the families of elderly people: that of not leaving them alone: ​​“Stay close to our seniors. This is always a valid appeal, but even more so at this time of year when the heat alert poses a dramatic risk to their health. Never tire of asking if they need anything when the heat prevents them from leaving the house for most of the day. And you provide for their needs whenever it is not possible for them to do it themselves. Remind him to follow the therapies, because interrupting or modifying them, without the opinion of the doctor, can have serious consequences. And if it is possible, spend the holidays together”.

