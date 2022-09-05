Sennheiser has announced the latest details of the latest all-in-one speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus! Ambeo Soundbar Plus comes with 7.1.4 output and supports adaptive tuning! The soundbar can automatically adjust to the best listening effect according to the placement space and the layout of the emperor! The new Soundar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Sony 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H Audio, as well as upscaling stereo and 5.1 channels to realistic 3D spatial sound! Wireless playback can correspond to Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and is compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants! The initial price of the new Soundbar is 1,500 US dollars, which is about 12,000 Hong Kong dollars, which is 40% cheaper than the original Ambeo Soundbar.

Sennheiser also announced the Ambeo Sub brand new subwoofer, priced at US$700, which translates to about HK$5,500. The new speaker is equipped with an 8-inch unit and a 350W class D amplifier output! The most amazing thing is that you can wirelessly pair up to four sets of Ambeo Subs at the same time, taking the movie experience to another level! The expected launch date for both speakers is 2023, stay tuned to our latest report for details!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”