Sensational Bayern, now it's official: via Nagelsmann, taken Tuchel!

Friday 24 March 2023

Now it’s official: Julian Nagelsmann is no longer the coach of the Bavaria Monaco. After the rumors reported by Bild in the last few hours, the official press release from the Bavarian club also arrived, announcing the exemption of the German coach less than three weeks before the match in the quarter-finals Champions League against Manchester City’s Guardiola. Bayern’s last defeat in Bundesliga against the Leverkusen it was fatal for the coach born in 1987: Thomas arrives in his place Tuchelexempted from Chelsea last September.

Nagelsmann out, Bayern Munich’s press release

FC Bayern has released manager Julian Nagelsmann. Was this decision made by CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidži? in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who is on contract until 30 June 2025. He will oversee the team’s first training session on Monday. Assistants Dino Toppmöller, Benjamin Glück and Xaver Zembrod also leave the club together with Nagelsmann“.

