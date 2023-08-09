Sensational, Chelsea pulls back from the Lukaku-Vlahovic swap: Juve must change plans for Big Rom | Market

The parties had come closer, a cautious optimism also filtered through Continassa: the Chelsea had arrived at a valuation of around 60 million per Vlahovic, Juve had dropped to 75, always including bonuses. Fixed at 40 million instead that of Romelu Luke. But just on the day in which the Juventus management expected a decisive lunge from Chelsea after the injury that stopped Christophe Nkunku for four months, here is the move of the Blues which is equivalent to a cold shower: stop the negotiation for the exchange, at least for now. In fact, the decision to evaluate has been communicated only the transfer of Lukaku, then eventually we can also talk about Vlahovic but not in these terms. And if Juve does not conclude the Lukaku operation, in the absence of other proposals from Europe, then London will try to exploit the extra-time on the market in Saudi Arabia. HOW THINGS ARE – The deal, although frozen, it didn’t jump: Chelsea, quite simply, have no intention of changing their assessments (30+5 last request, 20+5 last offer) and communicated it to the Old Lady, giving a sudden stop to Giuntoli’s plans. Vlahovic was in Germany for a medical consultation about the groin pain that has affected his performance in recent months, so he scored a brace in the friendly match against the youngsters black and white and collected words of esteem from Max Allegri, who in any case made himself available to the company in case advantageous situations arise from an economic point of view. How could the exchange with Lukaku have been in Juve’s ideas, which now has to change his plans.

