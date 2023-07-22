Home » Sensational, OFFICIAL: Skip Barcelona-Juve. Caused by an intestinal virus. Only training for Allegri | Abroad
The friendly that tonight was to see protagonists Barcelona and Juventus starting at 4.30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California will not dispute. The match was in fact canceled before even being able to see the start or even before being able to get information on the choices of Xavi and Allegri for the starting lineups. The motivation is linked to an intestinal virus that hit a large part of the balugrana locker room, knocking out more than half of the team and, consequently, making the Blaugrana team unavailable for the match.

OFFICIAL RELEASE – Confirmation of the cancellation of the event came from official website of the catalan club who thus explained the reasons for the cancellation: “FC Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus FC, scheduled for today 22 July at 19:30 at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been cancelled. A significant proportion of the blaugrana rose have viral gastroenteritis.”

TRAINING – Juventus, having taken note of Barcelona’s decision, has decided to replace the friendly with a match field training, the first of the American tour since the one scheduled yesterday was skipped due to delay. The official press release: “In lieu of the originally scheduled match against Barcelona, ​​the team will hold training at 6:30pm PT at Levi’s Stadium.”

