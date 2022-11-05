Home Health sentenced to three years as a homeopath doctor who did not prescribe antibiotics
sentenced to three years as a homeopath doctor who did not prescribe antibiotics

sentenced to three years as a homeopath doctor who did not prescribe antibiotics

The doctor who had treated the child’s otitis without antibiotics and with only homeopathic remedies was sentenced to 3 years in prison

After 5 years he was sentenced to 3 years in prison the Pesaro doctor Massimiliano Mecozzi, 60, for manslaughter. The Court of Ancona has also ordered him to be banned from the profession for the next 5 years.

