After 5 years he was sentenced to 3 years in prison the Pesaro doctor Massimiliano Mecozzi, 60, for manslaughter. The Court of Ancona has also ordered him to be banned from the profession for the next 5 years.

The white coat ended up in the dock for the death of Francesco Bonifazi, the 7 year old child died May 27, 2017 from bilateral bacterial otitis. The little one had been cared for with remedies homeopathic.

The doctor who “treated” with homeopathy was sentenced to three years

The child’s family had treated him with homeopathic remedies on the advice of the medico.

According to the accusation, Massimiliano Mecozzi had not deemed it necessary to prescribe the antibiotics even after the baby’s condition had started to worsen.

The sentence was read by judge Francesca Pizzi after two and a half hours in a council chamber. The professional was not in the courtroom today.

After what had happened he had continued to exercise and they weren’t tripped measures precautionary. For him the prosecutor Daniele Paci had asked for one four-year sentence.

Inside the court, on the other hand, the mother of the child and the maternal grandfather were present.

Child died of otitis at 7 years old: he remained 15 days without antibiotics

Francesco Bonifazi died at the age of 7 after being hospitalized for Three days inside the reanimation department of the Salesi Hospital in Ancona.

The little boy had been followed in the previous three years by a doctor from Pesaro, who treated patients with homeopathy. For 15 daysdespite the severe infection, he had been treated with homeopathic remedies.

The hospital doctors had sent a report to the Ancona prosecutor’s office and the Minors’ prosecutor’s office.

The grave accusations of the child’s grandfather and the doctor’s threats

After the baby’s death, in an interview published by Rest of the Carlinothe grandfather had declared that the family would report the homeopath.

Telling that the professional had “scared to death“The daughter, explaining to the woman that the doctors at the hospital would make the baby deaf by administering paracetamol and ending up in coma hepatic.

The fear would have paralyzed the baby’s parents so much that they would have waited over two weeks before taking him to the hospital. To do it when it was already too late.



