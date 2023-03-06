Listen to the audio version of the article

We must ask ourselves the right questions, every day, in our daily relationship with our students, and we must ask ourselves even more right questions when we are faced with girls and boys with mental fragility. There is then a need to stop and breathe and count before saying anything to these guys. They are made of a material as delicate as crystal and, for several hours a day, it is our precise responsibility to ensure that those mysterious and suffering hearts do not fall apart. It’s a continuous test, you can never let your guard down: every word, however impalpable to us, can have an unbearable weight for them. There is nothing that needs to be looked after more, nothing else in the world that confronts us so clearly with our responsibility as educators, than a teenager prey to her inner demons.

You often recognize them even before having to deal with their Pei, Pdp, Bes plans… the unbearable jumble of paperwork with which you try to classify them within clinical, behavioural, socio-economic, relational coordinates. Paperwork is reassuring, it gives us the impression of always being able to act, to normalize, to be able to restore order by compensating or dispensing or prescribing. But these pupils almost always recognize themselves before the paperwork. Often, it just looks like they carry a huge HANDLE WITH CARE written all over their face. Sometimes they are ashamed of it, they try to hide it, they even succeed. Other times, however, they don’t hide their malaise, sharing it with their teammates and with us, and those are incredible opportunities for collective growth.

The key, as usual, is the pupils themselves. They notice everything, every teacher understands this from the first week of work. They notice every little change, your insecurities and those of their teammates. Sometimes, rarely, they treat them without delicacy, unaware of how much a cruel word, a contemptuous smile, an inattentive gesture can hurt: I did it too, at their age, and many years later I am still ashamed of it .

However, there is one thing they do well, even for those who, considering them from the adult side of the chair, have all the credentials to drive teachers crazy: they know how to create, more often than not, a sort of safe space. It is difficult to explain but it is as if, often, a sort of bubble were formed around the most fragile, a small buffer space supported by the rest of the class and more or less consciously reinforced by us, within which those in need of protection they can move with relative emotional security. It is a space made up of small caring gestures, of a «How are you» or a «Don’t worry» pronounced once more, of a vague, light but persistent interest. It’s beautiful, when you realize it. And when it doesn’t, it’s scary. It’s very scary.