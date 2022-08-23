Home Health Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws have traded support players – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Despite being the team to beat in the Overwatch League East this year with an 11-3 record and 15 points, the Seoul Dynasty has announced some changes to its roster.

This came in the form of a deal with the Houston outlaws, which resulted in a support swap. Longtime Dynasty member Kim “Creative” Young-wan will head to Lone Star State, while Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun will return to his native South Korea to play for his home team.

“Today, our team has made an official deal with the Houston Outlaws,” Dynasty said, “When we send Creative to his new home, IR1S will join the Seoul Dynasty in his place.

“While this may seem unexpected, we want to stress that we are grateful for everything Creative has given the team. Having been with us since 2019, the Seoul Dynasty will not be what it is today.

“We wish him all the best and look forward to your continued support as we move forward together.

Dynasty’s next game is against the Los Angeles Warriors on Friday, while the Outlaws take on the Vancouver Titans on Saturday.

