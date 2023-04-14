Anyone who thinks of blood poisoning usually first thinks of the red line, which can start from an injury to the finger and run up the arm. “But in reality it’s usually completely different,” reports Sandra Schenk about what she had to experience firsthand. Because when her triplets were born, she had E-Coli sepsis, and the young woman barely survived. The first of their three babies, a little girl, didn’t make it.

It should be called Noreia, the name is Celtic and means something like mother nature. The two boys, Leif (the heir) and Noah (the sedative), made it but ended up in intensive care and only later recovered. The trauma in the parents is still deep today, almost six years later.

Finally pregnant – and three healthy children

In the beginning everything had gone so well. Sandra and Alexander Schenk, then around 30 years old, had been trying to have a child for many years. True, with the help of IVF, in vitro fertilization, she managed to get pregnant five times. “But it was always early star children, before the twelfth week of pregnancy,” says Sandra Schenk in the FOCUS online interview quite frankly.

When the sixth pregnancy then took place in 2016, Sandra and Alexander were happy – the tests showed three healthy babies, one girl and two boys.

Everything went normally until the 21st week of pregnancy, then the cervix shortened too early, which significantly increases the risk of premature birth. A cerclage, i.e. a suture around the cervix, and a special pessary should prevent this. In week 30 + 2, on August 4th, 2016 to be precise, Sandra went back to the clinic because, as is often necessary with multiple births, the babies should be fetched.

Amniotic sac bursts too early

During the initial vaginal inspection, the little girl’s waters ruptured. “She was at the bottom and was then also my firstborn,” reports the mother. With the premature bursting of the amniotic sac, the risk of what is known as neonatal sepsis, i.e. blood poisoning in the newborn, increased massively.

Little is known: at around 18 percent, it is up to 20 times higher in premature babies than in other newborns. Overall, there are about 1,000 cases of sepsis per 100,000 births in Germany, such as that Sepsis Foundation reported.

Sandra Schenk was immediately admitted to the hospital, given magnesium, but also antibiotics. “I had contractions, which the contraction recorder didn’t pick up on, something like that happens sometimes,” explains Sandra Schenk, who emphasizes that she definitely does not want to speak negatively about the clinic and doctors and remains objective. An operation to get the children was delayed until the babies’ lungs had matured. The day after that, however, the little girl felt so bad that she passed meconium, i.e. the first stool (“Kindspech”) – while still in the uterus. Sandra Schenk got shortness of breath, chills, high fever, and later extreme pain.

The caesarean operation would have been scheduled for the next day, because then three teams would be available to care for the three premature babies, Sandra explains the further planning in the clinic. She got worse and worse.

High heart rate, no more power for the alarm

Her own condition, the extreme pain and weakness, was perhaps not taken so seriously, judges Sandra Schenk today. Only the next day, after a bad night, was she connected to the CTG again. Again no contractions, Sandra’s heart rate was much too high at 130, the little girl’s heart rate was even 230.

In the evening, Sandra’s condition deteriorated even further. Meanwhile, green discharge appeared. “Sandra was just panting,” reports Alexander, who didn’t leave her side the whole time. Sandra no longer had the strength to ring the bell, her husband alerted a nurse, who immediately called the delivery room and announced Sandra as an emergency. Despite this, it was still half an hour before a doctor came into the delivery room. Now an emergency caesarean section was initiated, the pregnant woman was put under general anesthesia.

But the operation came too late – Noreia could only be delivered dead. The resuscitation brought nothing. Leif, the second born, also had to be resuscitated – fortunately successfully. Noah the third lived. Both boys needed ventilation and were transferred to the children’s intensive care unit. And Sandra Schenk? “I didn’t notice any of this at first, I was transferred to the intensive care unit, had sepsis – the trigger was an amniotic infection syndrome, also with E coli bacteria.”

15 minutes with the dead daughter

When she woke up in intensive care, she felt horrible — “a feeling I wouldn’t want even my worst enemy to feel,” she describes. Numerous tubes led into her body. Then the senior doctor and Alexander came to her and told her that her daughter had died and that the boys were stable and in the children’s intensive care unit.

Because Noreia would otherwise have gone straight into a cooling chamber, Alexander now decided to take his wife’s little one to say goodbye. Together with a sister, he put the little one in her mother’s arms. “We had 15 minutes,” said Sandra Schenk. She felt nothing at that moment. She was deadened, also by the high fever, and couldn’t really realize everything.

Unlike the father, who after saying goodbye walked alone through half the clinic with the little one in his arms. He collapsed afterwards, has not recovered mentally to this day, is unable to work and is currently on a pension. He suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder. Looking back, Sandra Schenk says after almost six years: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong.”

But what happened to Sandra Schenk after the intensive care unit? After a few hours she was admitted to the normal ward, and a week later she was allowed to go home. The children were also transferred to a clinic in Dinslaken, near their home town. “They, but also my husband and I, were pampered there, so to speak – the doctors and nurses there gave us a lot of support, gave us confidence again, and also gave my husband psychological help,” says the mother.

Nevertheless, it was a difficult time – Sandra was still anything but physically fit, she suppressed the mental stress. “Because I had to function, that was very difficult.” There was so much to do – visit the boys every day, build a relationship with them, and organize Noreia’s funeral.

Rehab and finally some relief

Because the parents wanted to know the exact cause of death of the little one, she was autopsied in pathology – without clear results. Sandra’s father filed a complaint for involuntary manslaughter and now the coroner’s office is dealing with the case. Only after the release of the body did the burial take place on August 24th.

Six and a half weeks after the birth, Leif and Noah were allowed to come home. Things got really better for the small family after they went to psychosomatic rehab in 2017 – with Alexander because of post-traumatic stress disorder, with Sandra “only” because of depression. It wasn’t until she was in rehab, when she was able to rest for the first time in a long time, that Sandra also collapsed – but she received the best possible help.

Proceedings for involuntary manslaughter

In the meantime, the case of involuntary manslaughter continued. But the forensic medicine could not determine the exact cause of death. “In the clinic they let me stand in the CTG room for half an hour, although I had been announced as an emergency – with the words of the nurse ‘the patient is dying here under my hands’,” reports Sandra Schenk. Was this long wait decisive for Noreia’s death? But even that could not be sufficiently clarified in retrospect.

The maternity clinic diagnosed neonatal sepsis and multiple organ failure. According to the mother, the toxicological report from the medical examiner was not meaningful because it came much too late, the little one had been in the pathology department and in the cold room for days beforehand. In addition, the clinic had disposed of all three placentas, so they could no longer be examined. The procedure was discontinued because it was not possible to clearly reconstruct what had happened in that half hour.

For the parents, however, this is far from over. The first year in particular was very, very difficult for the young parents. Sandra was not physically resilient at all – “I felt much better during the pregnancy than the year after.” Her husband was and is doing particularly badly – to this day. He is still on early retirement for a limited period of three years, the stress he experienced, especially in the clinic, was too much for him – many details were not even mentioned here.

Sandra also finds support through contacts with offers of help like the Sepsis Foundation, which she came to via Facebook. The concern of the mother and herself is to draw attention to the importance and ignorance of blood poisoning. “I hope that the general public, but also doctors, will be made aware of this topic,” she explains her intention.

Vaccinations can prevent sepsis

Many doctors would not have sepsis on their screens, for example in obstetrics, but also in the family doctor’s office. When she recently wanted to be vaccinated against pneumococci – bacteria that often cause pneumonia, which in turn can lead to sepsis like other infections – her doctor said that she was not yet 60, so a vaccination was not necessary.

Only when she reminded him that she survived sepsis six years ago and was therefore at increased risk for another did he agree. At first he hadn’t even thought of the connection between sepsis and pneumococci.

These are the symptoms of blood poisoning

Around 75,000 people die in Germany every year from blood poisoning. This makes sepsis the third leading cause of death. The early signs of sepsis are not only shortness of breathbut also an increased or too low heart rate and low blood pressure. The suspicion can be ruled out or confirmed with a simple blood test. Immediate treatment must then be used because there is a risk of death.

Today, years after the traumatic birth with the death of her daughter, Sandra Schenk has regained her strength. Her sons are healthy and will start school this year. They know they were triplets, that they have a sister in heaven. Sandra Schenk firmly believes “that later, when our time has come, we can hug all our loved ones again – including Noreia.”