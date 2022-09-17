The heat, during the day, deceives us and makes us dream.

Darkness, at eight in the evening, brings us back to reality. Less than a week and it is Autumn. While thoughts, nostalgia and desires still make the mind and body turn towards the summer just passed. Suddenly it is melancholy. The idea prevails of not having been able to do what you wanted, of not having taken advantage of the time available in the right way. A defeatist wave pervades giving a mix of emotions that are not at all comforting. From anxiety to sadness, from irritability to fatigue. A psychophysical condition, therefore, which seems to draw a gigantic paradox: we went on vacation to overcome stress and rest and we find ourselves physically weak and psychologically not ready to start over. A condition, in some ways, only partially different from the pre-vacation one. We are talking about a real discomfort, with identified symptoms. Which the Anglo-Saxon experts of the psyche have baptized as “September blues”. They codified the September sadness. That feeling of bad mood that is felt when the summer, the season of long days of light, is about to end. It is a complex mix of thoughts and emotions that generates the blues. From not being able to do enough during the rest period to wanting to change habits without knowing where to start. A month full of excitement, expectations, but also fear.

September forces us to come to terms with the past and prepare for the future. It is, in fact, often considered the actual New Year with the beginning of the school, university courses and the return to work. While the days, suddenly, always get short. Despite the summer time we “collide” with the dark without realizing it. The deprivation of light, in this period, affects body and mind. And it modifies the production of the serotoninthe neurotransmitter also known as the “hormone of well-being and good mood”.

Get back on the bike and don’t get stuck

«It is important not to load the September days with projects that are difficult to carry out and with impossible good intentions. The beginning of the year from January has now moved to September – he explains Matteo Balestrieri Full Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Udine and co-president of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology – And for this reason we feel gripped by anxiety. It is important not to be stuck in fear and to work on small goals. You have to roll up your sleeves and make small projects. Despite the melancholy ». The transition between summer and autumn involves changes that we take for granted, but which actually affect our organism and our general balance more than we imagine. “If the beneficial effect of the holidays seems to disappear quickly, the restoration of routine for about half of Italians, especially women, is associated with stress and worries”, he explains Annamaria Colaopresident of the Italian Society of Endocrinology and Ordinary of Endocrinology at the Federico II of Naples.

Especially overwhelmed women

«Not a pathology that we find in medical textbooks, but to all intents and purposes a real condition that many experience after a more or less long vacation period, especially in summer. It is a psycho-physical response, characterized by anxiety, insomnia, irritability and fatigue, which one feels when returning to a different normality from the relaxing and carefree one of the holiday ». According to the Italian Society of Endocrinology, up to 45% of the population suffer from it with a higher frequency in women. A fatigue, the endocrinologist remembers, which is also growing because of the Long-Covid which has deep fatigue as its main symptom.

With weight increases the level of cortisol

Having gained weight during the holidays seems to be an aggravating factor during this period. «There is now a lot of scientific evidence that shows the presence of a double link between weight gain and anxiety and depression. In particular – continues Professor Colao – the inflammatory state caused by even a slight weight gain, can create a hormonal imbalance by sending the system that transforms progesterone into allopregnanolone, the hormone of well-being and increasing the levels of cortisol, in a tailspin. stress hormone. This, predisposing to anxiety and fatigue, as well as worsening the symptoms of the re-entry syndrome, in particular fatigue, can lengthen its duration ». Hence the need to get back on a diet immediately. However, it is important to be indulgent with yourself during the month of September (perhaps until the beginning of October): do not expect too much from our mind or from our body.

