READY TO RESUME?

This month we will talk, on the website and on social networks, about the most important organ of our organism: Auxologico’s experts will offer numerous insights to tell the curiosity not characteristics of the heart, to understand how to protect it and prevent cardiovascular disease. We are organizing initiatives and events online that will be available soon on this page.

In the meantime, you can start informing yourself!

THE GUIDE TO THE HEART

Auxologico specialists have created one complete and free guide which can help you take care of your heart health.

DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE

Instagram direct: leave with the heart

In September school starts again and we go back to the office after the summer break. What about health?

You can start from the well-being of your heart.

#IndirectaconAuxologico starts the direct season again on Instagram with good practices dedicated to the main muscle of our body. Wednesday 21 September 2022, at 6.30 pmProfessor Gianfranco Parati – Director of the Scientific Direction and Director of the Cardiology Operating Unit of Auxologico San Luca – will give us 5 tips so as not to neglect heart health.

Re-entry stress, nutrition, physical activity, good sleep will be some of the topics that will be treated during the live broadcast. We will also explore some allies of the heart which are often underestimated as affection for pets or music.

Follow the live

AuxoLive event on Covid

In September we will continue to deal with theevolution of Covid and its clinical and social consequences, with a multidisciplinary update of our experts.

In fact, during the summer, the virus continued to contaminate and change. What are the symptoms and complications, and above all, how has the virus changed e what should we expect for the next few months?

We talk about it in an online event with Auxologico specialists, to understand theevolution of the pandemicclarify the anti-contagion rules in force, on possible new vaccinations and reflect on the righteous behaviors to be implemented.

27 September 2022 at 18:00: “Covid: how did this summer go and what awaits us now”

subscribe

Insights into the heart

Who:

SUIT SOCIAL FOLLOW UP

Follow us to deepen the themes of the heart during the month of September: