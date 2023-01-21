The septicemia represents a medical emergency to be treated suddenly, a real one health threat regardless of age and affected individuals.

Over overin particular, promptly recognizing septicemia can significantly affect the chances of recovery, above all because one of the most dangerous consequences of this pathology is the evolution in SEPS and the formation of blood clots that can generate thrombi.

What is septicemia and how does it manifest itself

Septicemia is the serious complication of abacterial infection which has not been treated adequately, causing various types of bacteria to spread throughout the body through the blood. Responsible for the infection, in particular, can be, for example, streptococci, staphylococci, meningococchi or even pneumococci, initially located in a small area such as in the lungs or skin.

The symptoms of septicemia are numerous and their manifestation depends greatly on the stages of progress of the disease. In the elderly, specifically, i alarm bells of septicemia are mainly an increase in the rate of breathing, confusion, chills and general weakness. More generally, they belong to the list of symptoms:

appearance of fever;

increased heart rate with shivering;

nausea and vomit;

hypotension;

diarrhea;

muscle pain;

appearance of red dots on the skin;

loss of consciousness.

Causes of septicemia

Septicemia can be caused by different types of bacterial infections that are not contained and spread in the body, with the consequent transport of bacteria through the blood circulation.

The list of causes of septicemia most frequent includes:

pneumonia;

abdominal infections, such as appendicitis and peritonitis;

urinary tract infections;

endocarditis, which is an infection affecting the heart;

skin infections following abrasions, wounds and burns.

If on any side surgery it can be the trigger of septicemia, on the other side there are some risk factors not to be underestimated such as a weak immune system o the presence of chronic diseases, including kidney or liver disease, tumors, diabetes.

Treatments and remedies for septicemia

To recover from septicemia and avoid the risk of evolution into sepsis, it is essential to intervene promptly, first of all by planning a therapy based on antibiotics, after identifying the bacterium responsible for the infection or using broad-spectrum antibiotics. The risk you run, in fact, is to cause damage to individual organs.

In addition, it is also possible to resort to other therapies to be carried out in a hospital setting, such as the administration of vasopressori or the mechanical ventilation o to dialysis if the clinical picture has evolved into pulmonary or renal insufficiency, respectively. If the infection is caused by an abscess, for example, localized surgery may be required.

Is it possible to prevent septicemia?

Per prevent septicemia it is crucial to prevent infections, so basically try to respect the main ones hygiene standards and implement some effective strategies. It is useful to carefully disinfect any wound, even superficial, to wash your hands well to avoid infections affecting the respiratory system, as well as to consult your doctor to schedule vaccinations seasonal, for example against the flu and Covid.