Serbia, new shooting south of Belgrade: 8 dead and 13 injured – TGCOM

10
- Serbia, new shooting south of Belgrade: 8 dead and 13 wounded TGCOM
- Shooting in Belgrade, the child killer will not go to jail. “He also shot the little girl he was … Corriere della Sera
- Shock in Serbia, a teenager causes massacre at school The sun 24 hours
- Massacre in the school in Belgrade, the parents of the 13 year old arrested ANSA agency
- Serbia, new shooting near Belgrade. Eight dead and 13 injured Corriere della Sera
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Other than fish, these are the very low cost foods against obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease