Seregno, kicked in a fight between parents at the under 9 football match: coach loses a kidney

The blow comes from behind: “I heard it and I came down,” the man will tell the carabinieri. He hurts, sure, but at the moment it doesn’t seem like anything serious, in an already shameful situation. A beginning of a brawl between parents at a football match of children under nine that he, a 44-year-old from the Brianza area, was trying to quell. In the evening, the man, director of the Polis San Giovanni Paolo II parish society, suffers such a severe illness that he needs to be taken to hospital. He finds himself under the knife, with a smashed kidney that the doctors are forced to remove and with a serious injury to his spleen as well.

The investigations to clarify the contours of the very serious episode are entrusted to the carabinieri of the Seregno company, the Brianza town where the fact took place, on the afternoon of Sunday 18 June, during a summer soccer tournament between very young people, at the Sant’Ambrogio oratory. According to what has been reconstructed, during a match (under 9 category) between the home team and the children of Lions San Carlo Muggiò, another parish club, a first spat arose between the parents in the stands, perhaps after a few disrespectful remarks towards the referee.

Tempers flare up quickly and, to avoid the worst, one of the leaders of the Seregnese team moves to the steps to prevent the situation from degenerating from a verbal dispute into a real physical confrontation. It is at that point that he is hit in the side, most likely by a kick from one of those present, on whose identification the carabinieri are working. It is likely that it is someone referable to the away team, but he is not obvious, because other formations were also competing that day.

The blow, however, comes from behind. The 44-year-old falls to the ground, but gets up quickly, apparently without consequences. Reportedly, the scene takes place while the game is still in progress, and the frightened little players are accompanied to the locker room by some educators. The thing seems closed.

In the evening, however, the pain flares up. In the hospital, the doctors ascertain the presence of a hematoma so extensive and deep as to make the most drastic intervention necessary. They manage to save at least the spleen. The fact is reported by the managers of the health facility to the carabinieri, where the wife of the wounded man also shows up to report the incident. The soldiers proceed for very serious injuries.

In the meantime, while waiting for the investigations to run their course, both teams are withdrawn from the scheduled summer commitments. «I have no words – is the comment of Francesco Lo Verde, president of the Muggiò Lions – a fact that is really too serious. We are trying to contact the other company to clarify what happened”. Don Samuele Marelli is the head of youth pastoral care and ecclesiastical contact person for the sports clubs of the religious community of Sant’Ambrogio: «As educators in the oratory we should address the little ones, and instead we are forced to think of the parents: we are thinking of some initiative to involve moms and dads, and accompany them on a path that allows them to experience sport as an educational tool».