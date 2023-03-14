Home Health Seregno (Monza), she refuses sexual intercourse and he breaks her nose: 35-year-old arrested
Seregno (Monza), she refuses sexual intercourse and he breaks her nose: 35-year-old arrested

In Seregno (Monza) a 35-year-old was arrested on charges of assaulting and beat up his partnerbreaking her nasal septum, because she allegedly refused to have sexual intercourse and she wanted to leave him. The 42-year-old woman he had already reported the man for violence and had pushed him away, for then forgive him and go back with him a few months ago.

the woman,
tired of harassment and aggressionhad invited him home for a
clarification meeting. However, the 35-year-old would have been furious when she decided to withdraw from an intimate relationship, he would have locked the door and started hitting her
fists, until the nasal septum is fractured. She managed to call 112 for help by hiding in the bathroom.

“I thought I still felt love”, she tearfully told the operators. He opened the door for the carabinieri with his face swollen and his nose bleeding. The partner, of Mariano Comense (Como) with numerous precedents for drugs, threats against a public official, personal injuries, material falsehood and drunk driving, was in the bedroom, as if nothing had happened. He was arrested and taken to jail.

