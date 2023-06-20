Home » Serena Rossi got married: the wedding in secret with Davide Devenire
Serena Rossi got married: the wedding in secret with Davide Devenire


Serena Rossi she got married. The Neapolitan actress said yes to David Devenire after a history of 15 years. The ceremony took place in a Roman church, then the toast with a few close friends: friends and family and, of course, the son Diego.

The images, captured by the weekly Diva e Donna, are making the rounds on the net. Rossi is radiant in a white dress with a bouquet.

The two actors met in 2008 on the set of “A place in the sun”, the soap broadcast on Rai 3. Love was not born immediately, “at first we couldn’t stand each other” Rossi said in some interviews. Then the dating and a solid relationship began.

In 2017, the couple’s son Diego was born. The marriage proposal arrived on live TV in 2019, Devenire came forward during Mara Venier’s interview with his partner on Domenica In.

