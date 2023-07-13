Serena Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3635/2023 of 06.13.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3635/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16433/2022 proposed by Serena Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Permanent Conference for the Relations Between the State, the Reg. and the Prov. Aut. Tn and Bz, Conferences of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Aut. Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region , Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Aut. Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Aut. Valle D’Aosta Region, Veneto Region, Aut. Province of Trento, Aut. Province of Bolzano and against Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa.

Attachments:

Serena Srl Health Ministry + AA – Rome TAR appeal.pdf (PDF 491.1 Kb)

202303635_03.pdf (PDF 111.7 Kb)

Serena – notification notice for public proclamations.pdf (PDF 225.2 Kb)

Serena Srl Min. Salute + AA – adjective motif (PAT).pdf (PDF 490.9 Kb)

