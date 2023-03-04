Home Health Serenella Sparapano died, 65 years old, former professor of Science at Dante Alighieri
Serenella Sparapano died, 65 years old, former professor of Science at Dante Alighieri

Serenella Sparapano died, 65 years old, former professor of Science at Dante Alighieri

Serenella Sparapano, 65 years old, retired teacher, for many years science teacher at the Dante Alighieri classical high school, is dead in a accident road traffic occurred shortly before 8 on Saturday 4 March in the center of Romaclose to Caracalla’s thermal baths. The accident occurred on the downhill section of Viale Guido Baccelli: the woman was driving a scooter that collided with a Fiat driven by a 28-year-old girl.

The young woman was subjected to tests at the San Giovanni hospital to ascertain whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The first group-Centre of the local police in Rome is responsible for the investigations.

