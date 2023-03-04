Serenella Sparapano, 65 years old, retired teacher, for many years science teacher at the Dante Alighieri classical high school, is dead in a accident road traffic occurred shortly before 8 on Saturday 4 March in the center of Romaclose to Caracalla’s thermal baths. The accident occurred on the downhill section of Viale Guido Baccelli: the woman was driving a scooter that collided with a Fiat driven by a 28-year-old girl.