Serenity Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3127/2023 of 12.06.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3127/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14007/2022 Serenity Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the University Hospital of Sassari, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces and vis-à-vis the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

2022-11-22_10_45_45_099_Serenity_Min. health and others (appeal) 9.11.22_signed_signed (PDF 407.2 Kb)

2023-01-17_13_44_19_211_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Sardinia Reg. (reasons added) 16.1_signed_signed (PDF 435.8 Kb)

2023-01-26_10_13_42_577_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Emilia Romagna Reg. (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 434.5 Kb)

2023-01-27_14_43_57_587_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Piedmont Reg. (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 439.9 Kb)

2023-02-06_10_55_37_153_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Veneto Reg. (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 434.9 Kb)

2023-02-09_13_22_14_132_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Liguria Reg. (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 427.8 Kb)

2023-02-07_10_26_41_066_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Prov. Bolzano (motifs added)_signed_signed (PDF 424.2 Kb)

2023-02-11_09_08_17_921_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Reg. Umbria (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 429.4 Kb)

2023-02-14_11_02_25_601_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Reg. Molise (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 429.7 Kb)

2023-02-15_10_57_42_018_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Puglia Reg. (reasons added)_signed_signed (PDF 446.1 Kb)

2023-04-06_09_38_29_165_Serenity_Min. health and others_ Puglia Reg. (reasons added bis)_signed_signed (PDF 452.8 Kb)

202303127_03 (PDF 195.8 Kb)

Serenity spa notification notice for public proclamations_signed (PDF 256.5 Kb)

Serenity spa application for website publication (Min. Salute)_signed (PDF 297.9 Kb)

